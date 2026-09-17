Sonu Nigam Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video Of Him 'Roasting' Salman Khan's Singing

Sonu Nigam Reacts To Edited Video ‘Roasting’ Salman Khan’s Singing | Photos via Instagram

An edited video featuring singer Sonu Nigam has been doing the rounds on social media, making it appear as though he was mocking Salman Khan’s singing. Sonu has now reacted to the viral clip and clarified that his original video was not about the Bollywood superstar.

The clip shows Salman Khan singing Main Hoon Hero Tera on television. It then cuts to Sonu seemingly reacting to the performance by making faces and holding his forehead. He is heard saying, “I heard something good after many days, and it made me lose my mind. I'll weep if I hear someone sing like this.”

The video was also captioned ‘Sonu Nigam roast Salman Khan singing’, which led to speculation about the singer’s reaction to Salman’s vocals.

However, Sonu shared the edited video on his Instagram feed and pointed out that the footage had been taken from a completely different context. According to the singer, his reaction was originally for a young Pakistani singer and had nothing to do with Salman.

“Can expect the unexpected on internet (shocked emoji) I stumbled upon this edited video. This was my reaction for a Pakistani little girl singer,” Sonu wrote in the caption.

Sonu Nigam’s Original Video Was About Hadiya Hashmi

Singer Anish Mathew also recalled the original context of Sonu’s reaction. Commenting on the post, he wrote, “I remember this video Sonu ji was reacting to little Hadiya Hashmi singing her part in ‘Bol hu‘ from Nescafé basement l.. Internet is unbelievable.”

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Several social media users also identified the original clip.

The video dates back to 2020, when Sonu had shared his reaction to Hadiya Hashmi’s performance of Bol Hu. At the time, he praised the young singer and spoke about how her performance had moved him.

Sonu had revealed that Jaaved Jaaferi sent him the song to listen to. After hearing Hadiya’s performance, the singer said he was moved to tears and spoke about how long it had been since a song had affected him in such a way.