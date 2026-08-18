Bombay High Court Settles Sonu Nigam Identity Dispute After Namesake Agrees Not To Use Singer’s Name Online |

Mumbai: A legal dispute over the use of a shared name on social media has been resolved after a namesake of singer Sonu Nigam agreed not to use the singer’s identity or likeness online. The Bombay High Court disposed of a commercial intellectual property suit after the parties reached a settlement.

Justice Madhav Jamdar Records Settlement Between Parties

Justice Madhav Jamdar, on August 13, recorded the settlement after lawyers for both sides informed the court that the matter had been amicably resolved. The parties submitted consent terms, which were accepted by the court as undertakings.

Petition Raised Concerns Over Public Confusion

The singer had moved the High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. His plea sought a permanent injunction restraining Sonu Nigam Singh and any associated persons or entities from using the name “Sonu Nigam”, as well as the singer’s image, likeness, or other attributes of his personality without authorisation.

He had also alleged that the use of similar identifiers and imagery could mislead the public into believing that Singh’s social media account or services were connected with, endorsed by, or belonging to him. The petition further sought restrictions on the re-creation, publication, uploading, circulation, and reproduction of the allegedly infringing content.

Court Notes Earlier Order Restricting Use Of Singer’s Name

The court noted that an ad-interim order passed on July 11, 2025, had already restrained Singh and anyone acting through him from using the display name or account name “Sonu Nigam” on social media platforms. The lawyers informed the court that the order had been complied with.

The consent terms were signed by Nigam’s power-of-attorney holder, Saira Dawood Makani, and Singh. Makani was present in court, while Singh appeared via video conferencing. Both parties confirmed that the dispute had been settled in accordance with the agreed terms.

“Various statements made in the Consent Terms are accepted as undertakings given to this Court,” Justice Jamdar said in the order.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/