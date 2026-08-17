Mumbai Brain-Dead 18-Year-Old’s Family Donates Organs, Gives New Lease Of Life To Multiple Patients | Chatgpt

Mumbai: Amid the immense grief of losing their 18-year-old son, the family of Meher chose to donate his organs, giving several patients a chance at a new lease of life. Meher, a Mechatronics Engineering student, was declared brain dead at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, following a brain haemorrhage.

Liver, Small Intestine And Tissues Donated For Transplantation

His liver and small intestine were donated, while his corneas and skin were also donated for tissue transplantation. The organ allocation was carried out as per the state’s prescribed guidelines.

Meher had been undergoing treatment for kidney disease but continued his studies despite his health problems. He had recently secured admission to a Mechatronics Engineering course at a college in Lohegaon, Pune, after scoring around 75% in the JEE examination.

Family’s Hopes Dashed After Sudden Health Decline

The family’s hopes for his future were shattered after his health suddenly deteriorated. Despite treatment, Meher’s condition worsened and he was declared brain dead on August 16.

His father, Kollep­para Chandrashekhar, gave consent for organ donation, saying that although his son could not be saved, his organs could help give others a chance to live.

The donation is Mumbai’s 41st deceased organ donation of 2026. The retrieval and donation process was completed at Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

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