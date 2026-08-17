Shivaji Maharaj's Historic Escape From Agra To Be Taken To New Generation: Jaykumar Rawal | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Protocol Minister and coordinator of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Memorial in Agra, Jaykumar Rawal, said efforts would be made to take the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s historic escape from Agra to the new generation.

The statement was made during the observance of ‘Shivchaturya Din’ in Agra, marking the historic escape of Shivaji Maharaj from detention in Agra on August 17, 1666. The event was organised as part of the initiative by the Garud Zep organisation to take the story of Shivaji Maharaj’s courage, strategic acumen and patience to a wider audience.

Rawal and Maharashtra minister Bharat Sheth Gogawale visited several historically significant locations associated with Shivaji Maharaj in Agra, including Meena Bazaar, where he was kept under detention, Sevla Sarai, where he is believed to have stayed while travelling to Agra, and an ancient Shiva temple.

Grand memorial planned in Agra

A grand memorial dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is proposed to be constructed in Agra through coordination between the Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh governments.

According to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured all possible cooperation for the project. Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, representing the state government, and Rawal and Gogawale, representing Maharashtra, inspected the Kothi Meena Bazaar area along with officials from both states.

Meetings have also been held with local historians, tourism industry representatives and Agra district administration officials regarding the proposed memorial. The two governments are working together to finalise its design and take the project forward.

Renowned architect Abha Narain Lambah has been appointed for the memorial project, according to Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Nilesh Gatne.

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The proposed memorial is expected to become an important destination for tourists and history enthusiasts from Maharashtra and across the country. It is envisioned as a symbol of patriotism, communal harmony and valour, while highlighting the historical legacy and achievements of the Maratha empire.

Shivchaturya Din celebrations

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai said Shivaji Maharaj had achieved the historic feat of escaping from Agra on August 17, 1666 and returning towards Swarajya.

To commemorate the event, an initiative has been undertaken to observe August 17 every year as ‘Shivchaturya Din’. As part of the Garud Zep campaign, a group from Pune led by Adv. Maruti Gole and around 200 participants undertake a 1,310-km journey from Agra to Rajgad every year by cycling and running.

The organisers also plan to undertake plantations by sowing one lakh seeds along the route.

Cultural programme marks occasion

A special cultural programme was organised in Agra to mark Shivchaturya Din. A special postal cover commemorating the historic episode was also released.

A ceremonial water offering using water from sacred rivers was performed at the statue near Agra Fort, following which the ‘Shivbanchi Wari’ was launched.

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The programme featured 50 women artists from Goa presenting ‘Shivshaurya’, a historical theatrical performance depicting the valour of the Shivaji era, the values imparted by Jijabai and the inspiring story of Swarajya.

The programme also included a solo performance by actor Sayali Joshi Godbole on ‘Rashtramata Jijau’, traditional halgi performances by renowned percussionist Vinayak Sonawane and demonstrations of traditional Maratha martial arts, including dandpatta and other forms of combat, by the Hindu Tej organisation from Karad.

The flag-off ceremony for the Shivchaturya Day and Garud Zep campaign was held at the Agra Fort area on Monday morning. Ministers Jaykumar Rawal and Bharat Sheth Gogawale participated in the campaign by running and cycling along with the participants.

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