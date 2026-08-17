Navy Sailor Suicide Case: Viscera Samples Of All Four Deceased Preserved | Representational Image

Mumbai: A family of four was found dead at their residence in Navy Nagar, Cuffe Parade, on the evening of August 15, triggering shock in the area. The deceased have been identified as Puranmal Shambhulal Mehra (30), his wife Oma Puranmal Mehra (28), their three-year-old son Yash Puranmal Mehra, and their two-month-old infant. The viscera samples of all four deceased have been preserved and sent for forensic analysis.

Food items recovered from the house, along with mobile phones, have also been sent for examination. Police have recovered some medicines from the residence and are verifying them with doctors. Investigators are also probing whether Puranmal was undergoing treatment for mental stress.

Family found dead at home

According to the Cuffe Parade police, Puranmal, who had joined the Indian Navy in 2015, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one room, while his wife and two children were found dead on a bed in another room.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The incident came to light after Puranmal's father, Shambhulal Mehra, repeatedly tried to contact him. Police sources said Puranmal had sent a WhatsApp message to his father on the night of August 14, asking him to come and take his body.

After seeing the message the following morning and receiving no response to repeated calls, Shambhulal alerted the Navy control room. Navy personnel subsequently reached the residence and broke open the door, where they found all four family members dead. The police were then informed.

Probe into possible poisoning

Preliminary investigation has led police to suspect that Puranmal may have died by suicide, while his wife and children may have died after consuming a poisonous substance. Police reportedly noticed froth around the mouths of the woman and children, raising suspicion of poisoning.

However, officials have stressed that the exact cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem and forensic examination.

Police sources said Puranmal and his wife had reportedly been facing family disputes, including an alleged financial dispute between Puranmal and his father-in-law. The couple had reportedly had a heated argument last week.

During the dispute, Oma allegedly told her father that she feared for her life and asked him to take her back to his home. Investigators are examining whether the dispute had any connection with the deaths.

Investigation continues

Police suspect that Puranmal may have brought a poisonous substance into the house on August 15 and allegedly administered it to his wife and the two children before taking his own life.

However, this remains a line of investigation and has not yet been conclusively established.

All four bodies were taken to J.J. Hospital through a Cuffe Parade Mobile 1 ambulance. A panchnama was conducted and post-mortem examinations were carried out. The bodies were subsequently handed over to the family after the necessary procedures.

Puranmal's brother, who is also employed in the military, reportedly came to Mumbai after learning about the incident, and police have recorded his statement. Puranmal was originally from Rajasthan. He joined the Indian Navy in 2015 and married Oma in 2020.

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Forensic reports awaited

The Cuffe Parade police are investigating whether the incident was a murder-suicide or a case of multiple suicides, and are awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports before reaching a conclusion.

The incident has occurred just months after the Dokadia family deaths in Pydhonie, where four members of a family died in a suspected poisoning incident on April 25.

The Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance to the investigation being conducted by the Mumbai Police, according to a defence spokesperson. The Navy has also initiated an internal inquiry into the unfortunate incident.

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