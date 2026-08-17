Maharashtra Ends Standoff Over Raigad, Nashik Guardian Ministers; Gogawale, Mahajan Get Charge | X - BharatGogawale

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has finally resolved the long-pending issue of guardian ministers for Raigad and Nashik districts, appointing Shiv Sena leader and minister Bharat Gogawale as Raigad guardian minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan as Nashik guardian minister.

Guardian minister appointments finalised

The appointments bring an end to the prolonged tussle among the three ruling Mahayuti allies over control of the two politically important districts. Local leaders of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP had been pushing for the guardian minister posts, which carry considerable influence over district-level development and allocation of government funds.

The Raigad post had emerged as a point of contention between the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar. Both minister Bharat Gogawale and minister Aditi Tatkare were reportedly keen on taking charge of the district. The government has now handed the responsibility to Gogawale.

In Nashik, the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP were also competing for the influential post. The government has decided to retain Girish Mahajan as the district's guardian minister.

Read Also Thane Man Dies By Suicide During Video Call, Police Book Four For Alleged Abetment

Mahayuti power-sharing dynamics

The appointments come after a prolonged delay in finalising the two posts, with the issue reportedly reflecting the power-sharing dynamics within the Mahayuti alliance.

Reacting to his appointment, Mahajan said he was informed about the decision while he was in Pandharpur for darshan. He said he would work towards transforming Nashik and expressed confidence that the upcoming Kumbh Mela would be organised on an unprecedented scale.

“Now this year's Mahakumbh will be one like never before and Nashik will undergo a major transformation,” Mahajan said.

Mahajan had also performed the main flag-hoisting ceremony at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office and other government premises in Nashik on August 15 during the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

Also Watch:

Who is Bharat Gogawale?

Bharat Gogawale, the minister handling the Employment Guarantee, Horticulture and Kharsland Development portfolios, is a prominent Shiv Sena leader from Raigad. He represents the Mahad Assembly constituency and has been elected from the seat three consecutive times since 2009.

Gogawale is known in Maharashtra political circles for his aggressive style and outspoken approach. He will now be responsible for coordinating development and administrative matters in Raigad as the district's guardian minister.

He had also led the Independence Day celebrations in Raigad on August 15, when he unfurled the national flag in the district.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/