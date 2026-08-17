Thane Man Dies By Suicide During Video Call, Police Book Four For Alleged Abetment | Representational Image

Thane: The Shil-Daighar Police have registered a case against four individuals for abetment of suicide after a young man took his own life while on a live video call with his family in Nagaon, near Shil-Daighar.

Incident and background

According to police reports, the victim resided in Nagaon with his wife, while his mother, brother, and extended family lived in Kausa, Mumbra. The deceased had reportedly fallen into substance abuse due to bad company.

On August 13, an argument broke out between him and local drug sellers, during which he inflicted self-harm with a razor blade. Upon being informed by his wife, his mother and brother rushed to Nagaon to intervene, but the victim lashed out and assaulted his wife. Consequently, his family members and wife returned to Mumbra.

Suicide during video call

At around 4:45 AM on August 14, the victim placed a video call to his mother and brother, displaying himself hanging from a ceiling fan using a dupatta.

Panicked family members rushed back to his Nagaon residence, forced the door open, and transported him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police investigation underway

Upon checking the mother’s phone, the victim's brother discovered a video recorded by the deceased prior to his death. In the recording, the victim named four individuals, alleging that their persistent financial demands and harassment pushed him to severe mental distress and ultimately to commit suicide.

Based on the evidence and statement, the Shil-Daighar Police have booked the four named suspects for abetment to suicide, and an investigation is currently underway.

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