Thane Water Crisis Sparks Heated Debate; Mayor Orders Probe Into Contractors' Lapses | Representational Image

Thane: Outraged by acute water shortages across several localities despite overflowing dams this August, corporators across party lines aggressively confronted the administration during the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) General Body meeting on Monday.

Water crisis sparks outrage

Elected representatives highlighted severe civic distress across areas like Kalwa, Ghodbunder, Vartak Nagar, Diva, Shil, Mahatma Phule Nagar, and Savarkar Nagar. Issues range from no supply for up to four days to brief 10–15 minute daily low-pressure trickles, contaminated water, and delayed pipeline projects.

Corporator Kanchan Chindarkar noted that residents in Mahatma Phule Nagar face water supply once every 25–30 hours, often at 4:00 AM. Meanwhile, Corporator Archana Patil criticised the inaction on illegal tap connections in Diva, pointing out that paying taxpayers face scarcity while defaulters receive uninterrupted water.

In high-rise dense areas like Shil, residents rely on 10 to 15 water tankers daily.

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Flak over slow AMRUT schemes

Political heat intensified over infrastructure execution. Corporator Suresh Kamble slammed the ₹450 crore spent under the AMRUT scheme, remarking that the sum could have built an entire dam.

Corporators Ram Repale, Ramakant Madhavi, and Rajesh More demanded that negligent contractors, such as Krishnani, who took four months for a 100-metre work, be blacklisted, unpaid, and stripped of future Thane projects.

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Administration promises action

City Engineer Prashant Sonagra defended the administration, stating that 70% of major pipeline work under AMRUT-2 is complete, with overall projects scheduled for completion by November 2027.

Following the uproar, Mayor Sharmila Pimplekar ordered the civic body to submit a comprehensive performance report on all ongoing pipeline contracts. She warned that underperforming or sluggish contractors would face immediate blacklisting.

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