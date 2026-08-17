Underground Pedestrian Vestibule Linking Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Science Centre Metro Station Opens | Representational Image

Mumbai: The BMC has proposed a Rs. 702.44-crore underground pedestrian vestibule linking the Mahalaxmi Racecourse/Science Centre Metro Station area with the Coastal Road and Worli Promenade. The proposal is now before the Standing Committee for final approval. However, Congress party has strongly opposed the funding arrangement, questioning why the cash-strapped BMC should be the primary funding agency while MMRCL executes the project.

Project funding arrangement

The proposal submitted to the Standing Committee states that the BMC will serve as the primary funding agency for the proposed pilot project. The entire project fund will be transferred to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Corporation (MMRCL), designated as the Project Implementing Agency, and will be used exclusively for the implementation of the project.

BMC will also provide the necessary approvals, instructions and administrative support for timely execution. Upon completion and handover of the project, BMC will take over the operation and maintenance of the related infrastructure.

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Congress raises financial concerns

Ashraf Azmi, Congress group leader in the BMC, said the party is not opposed to pedestrian safety or better connectivity, but questioned the decision to make the cash-strapped civic body the Primary Funding Agency while MMRCL executes the project.

The proposal provides Rs. 107.47 crore in 2026–27 towards a project estimated at Rs. 702.44 crore, with the expenditure proposed to be recovered through TOD Premium under Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034.

Azmi pointed out that BMC already faces nearly Rs. 8,000 crore in payments this year, Rs. 28,000 crore in future liabilities and a Rs. 2.45 lakh crore infrastructure pipeline, with potential cost escalations adding another Rs. 25,000 crore or more.

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Demand for clarity on recovery

With BMC already funding major projects, including the Coastal Road and several roads and bridges works, Congress has questioned whether the civic body can afford another major financial commitment.

Azmi also demanded clarity on the proposed TOD Premium recovery, warning that projected future revenue cannot be treated as cash available today, and sought accountability for any revenue shortfall or cost escalation before BMC commits public funds.

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