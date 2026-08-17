Maharashtra Medical Council Gets New Body Four Months After Elections, Government Appoints Members | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) will finally get its elected and nominated body nearly four months after the April 26 elections. The state government, through a notification issued on August 14, appointed five nominated and notified nine elected members for a five-year term.

New MMC body appointed

The IMA-backed panel led by Dr Santosh Kadam won eight of the nine elected seats. Welcoming the notification, Kadam said, “Normally, within six weeks of the notification, a meeting is called to hand over the council to the newly elected members.” He added that the panel was happy the government had finalised the nominations and said the Free Press Journal report had helped fast-track the process.

On July 12, the Free Press Journal reported that, more than two months after the election, the government was yet to nominate the five members required to complete the council. The delay kept the MMC under an administrator and affected decisions concerning doctors, patient complaints and registration of newly qualified doctors.

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Members of the council

The 18-member council comprises nine elected members, five government-nominated members and four ex-officio members representing state health authorities, including the Director of Health Services and the Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

The five nominated members are Dr Ajay Govind Keni, Dr Rahul Kulkarni, Dr Prashant Narayan Chaudhari, Dr Rajiv Yerdekar and Dr Chandrashekhar Gillurkar.

The nine elected members are Dr Santosh Kadam, Dr Sanjay Kadam, Dr Nilesh Nikam, Dr Sanjay Deshpande, Dr Sunil Ingle, Dr Anilkumar Patil, Dr Mangesh Gulwade, Dr Ujwala Karad and Dr Anil Pachnekar.

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Delay in council formation

The previous council was elected in December 2016 and completed its five-year tenure in 2021. Elections due in 2022 were repeatedly delayed after the government dissolved the council, leaving the regulator under an administrator.

Even after the election results, the government took over three months to nominate the five members.

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