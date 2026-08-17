CM Fadnavis Meets PM Modi, Union Ministers To Push Key Maharashtra Projects | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi and discussed measures to expedite several key infrastructure, industrial development and connectivity projects in the state.

Faster implementation of projects

During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Fadnavis discussed various ongoing and pending development projects in Maharashtra and sought the Centre’s cooperation for their faster implementation. He also briefed the Prime Minister on the current administrative situation in the state and projects being undertaken with the Centre’s support.

Fadnavis submitted a letter to Modi outlining the assistance required from the central government to accelerate projects at different stages. Discussions covered major initiatives in highways, railways, metro networks, river-linking projects and the Uttan-Virar corridor.

Fadnavis also invited Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate the Pune Metro-3 project once its ongoing testing is completed. The work on the Pune Metro-3 project is almost complete and testing is currently underway. According to the state government, the project, being developed in partnership with the Tata Group, is the first metro project in the country to be implemented under the new public-private partnership model.

Fadnavis described his meeting with Modi as “positive and fruitful” and said Maharashtra had received a favourable response from the Centre in the past whenever the state had sought assistance for major projects.

Funding for Uttan-Virar corridor

In his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Fadnavis discussed funding for the ambitious Mumbai-Vadhavan Expressway connectivity project, also known as the Uttan-Virar Corridor.

The project has an estimated cost of around Rs 55,000 crore, and the Maharashtra government has proposed financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Given the project’s large financial requirement, Sitharaman suggested exploring the possibility of involving another multilateral financial institution along with JICA to mobilise the funds required for the entire project.

The Maharashtra government has responded positively to the proposal and plans to coordinate with the concerned institutions to take the funding proposal forward. The move is expected to open up an additional financing avenue for the Uttan-Virar corridor and facilitate further progress on the project.

Also Watch:

Environmental clearances reviewed

Fadnavis also met Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav and reviewed pending environmental and forest clearances for various important projects in Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister provided details of proposals awaiting approval at different stages and requested that the clearances be expedited so that development projects do not face delays.

According to the state government, the Union minister gave a positive response and assured that efforts would be made at the central level to expedite the concerned proposals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/