AirSewa Portal Receives Over 64,000 Grievances In First Half Of 2026, Resolves 99.8% | X

Mumbai: India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) received over 64,000 passenger complaints during the first six months of 2026 through its flagship digital grievance platform, AirSewa. The government reported a resolution rate of nearly 100%, signalling significant traction in redressing consumer grievances amid surging air traffic.

AirSewa records high resolution rate

The statistics were presented in the Lok Sabha by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in response to a starred question on passenger rights awareness and digital complaint redressal mechanisms. According to official ministry data, the AirSewa portal logged 64,641 total grievances during the six-month period. Of these, 64,546 complaints were resolved, marking an overall resolution rate of 99.85%.

The AirSewa platform serves as a single-window solution for tracking grievances across multiple aviation entities, including domestic and international airlines, airport operators, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Customs and Immigration. Common categories of complaints lodged include baggage claims, flight delays, ticket refunds and check-in disputes.

Passenger assistance measures

To complement the digital platform, the Ministry has integrated a permanent, 24/7 Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR). "This initiative integrates MoCA, DGCA, AAI and airlines for real-time monitoring of flight disruptions, baggage issues and refunds, aiming to accelerate grievance redressal and improve the overall travel experience," Naidu stated in the written response.

Addressing questions regarding service quality during peak travel periods, the ministry noted that seasonal demand spikes, holidays and heavy footfalls lead to temporary airport congestion. Airport operators have been advised to maintain operational measures to streamline passenger movement.

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Passenger rights awareness push

MoCA has mandated key transparency measures at physical and digital touchpoints to address low public awareness regarding passenger entitlements. According to the measures, all airports must prominently display QR codes under the header "Know Your Rights When You Fly" at check-in counters and boarding gates, linking directly to the MoCA Passenger Charter.

Simultaneously, air carriers are instructed to embed links to the passenger charter in booking confirmations, passenger tickets and digital messages.

The Passenger Charter outlines specific rights regarding delayed or cancelled flights, denied boarding due to overbooking, ticket refunds, baggage loss or damage and medical emergencies.

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Action against non-compliance

Responding to queries on potential regulatory action against non-compliant operators, the ministry highlighted that the DGCA regularly conducts spot checks and surveillance operations.

Violations of passenger-centric Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) – such as regulations covering passengers with reduced mobility, flight cancellations or refund processing – continue to invite financial penalties and regulatory enforcement actions.

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