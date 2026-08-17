Mumbai Customs Arrests Nalasopara Woman With 2.5 Kg Hydroponic Weed Allegedly Smuggled From Bangkok | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers have arrested a 38-year-old Nalasopara woman for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok.

Passenger intercepted at airport

According to the Customs, on the basis of specific intelligence, the officers of Air Intelligence Unit intercepted one passenger S.Y. Pol, who arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok. The said passenger was intercepted after crossing the green channel and was taken to the AIU office for detailed examination.

Thereafter, the search of the baggage carried by the passenger was conducted by the AIU officers. Upon examination, her bag was found to contain two packets containing 2501 grams of hydroponic weed (ganja), a substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

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Arrest after statement recorded

Pol was served with summons and her statement was recorded, wherein she admitted that she was aware that smuggling of the flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant (Ganja) and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment as per laws prevalent in India. She was then placed under arrest.

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the statement given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartel," said a Customs official.

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Rise in hydroponic weed smuggling

A recent report by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stated that policy changes permitting the cultivation and sale of cannabis in Thailand have created new opportunities for traffickers. This has led to a rise in instances of hydroponic weed being smuggled into India through airports and courier routes, it added.

The report pointed out that most cases involved smuggling from Bangkok to various Indian airports using a common modus operandi of concealing weed in vacuum-sealed packets.

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