BMC Headquarters To Get 87 AI Cameras, Paperless Meeting System For Smarter Civic Governance

BMC Headquarters | File Picture

Mumbai: From AI-powered surveillance to paperless proceedings, the BMC is soon going hi-tech. Its headquarters will get 87 new AI-enabled CCTV cameras, replacing the old system, while corporators will receive General Body and committee agenda papers directly on their mobile phones, paving the way for smarter, safer and paperless governance.

AI surveillance upgrade

After becoming the first BMC General Body to live-stream its meetings on YouTube in April 2026, the civic headquarters is now set for another technology upgrade. The old CCTV cameras in its heritage buildings will be replaced with AI-powered cameras featuring real-time threat detection, facial recognition, automated alerts and intelligent monitoring of visitors, employees and officials. The upgraded system is expected to strengthen security and enable faster detection of suspicious activity.

The BMC is procuring 87 AI-powered CCTV cameras for its headquarters, comprising 41 AI dome cameras, 44 AI bullet cameras and two Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) cameras, at a total cost of Rs. 3.74 crore, including taxes. Sahora Corporation has been selected for the project, which also includes four years of post-installation maintenance at an additional cost of Rs. 35.41 lakh. Following approval from the Standing Committee, the cameras are expected to be installed within nine months.

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Security measures at headquarters

"To prevent intentional or accidental incidents and strengthen security, CCTV cameras will be strategically installed across the BMC Headquarters. The system is also expected to promote responsible behaviour among employees and visitors," said a senior civic official.

The old heritage building was surveyed in consultation with security personnel to identify optimal camera locations. A detailed layout specifying the placement of dome and bullet cameras was prepared, following which the tender process was initiated, officials from the Mechanical and Electrical Department said.

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Paperless civic proceedings

Meanwhile, the BMC is set to make its General Body meeting and various statutory and special committee proceedings paperless by introducing a Digital Meeting Management System for its 237 corporators.

The Rs. 42.77-lakh cloud-based platform will provide agendas, supporting documents, meeting notices, minutes and alerts directly on smartphones, iPads and tablets. The move is expected to reduce the civic body’s printing, distribution and related administrative costs, which currently run into crores of rupees annually.

Both proposals have been placed before the BMC Standing Committee for approval.

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