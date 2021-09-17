PM Narendra Modi turns 71: President Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, others extend birthday greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, and other political leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Friday. PM Modi turned 71 today.

Wishing him a long and healthy life, President Ram Nath Kovind said may he continue to serve the nation with his spirit of relentless service.

“Happy birthday and best wishes to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I wish you good health and long life and continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of 'Aharnisham Sevamahe',” tweeted President Kovind.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wished PM Modi on his birthday and said that the latter's exceptional vision, exemplary leadership, and dedicated service have led to the all-around growth of the nation.

Taking to Twitter, Vice President Naidu said: "My best wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji on his birthday today. His exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to the all-around growth of the nation. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead!"

The Vice President also wrote a letter to PM Modi to wish him on his birthday. In his letter, Naidu prayed that PM Modi's efforts of nation building are successful and may the Prime Minister always be healthy and happy.

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded PM Modi, saying he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfill its resolve with hard work but also made it a reality.

In PM Modi, the country has got a strong and decisive leader who gave a dignified life to those who were deprived of their rights for decades, he said.

PM Modi brought them in the mainstream of development, Amit Shah added. The prime minister has shown the world what people-loving leadership is like, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Modi has written many new chapters in development and good governance in his tenure so far and wished that he fulfil his dream of making India a strong, prosperous and proud country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to extend greetings to PM Modi on his birthday.

"Greetings to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday today. My prayers for his long and healthy life. Dedication to Maa Bharati has guided his every step. Very reassuring to have such leadership at such challenging times. Honoured to serve under his guidance,” Sitharaman tweeted.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani also wished PM Modi on his birthday.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari prayed for PM Modi's health and long life.

Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari said: "Happy Birthday, dear Narendra bhai. The immense patriotism, the readiness to work hard, the ability to make decisions and the self-confidence shown by you to take India to the highest glory is unprecedented. May you stay healthy and live long and under your leadership the dream of self-reliant India will come true."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda also wished PM Modi on his birthday and prayed for his long life.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished PM Modi on his birthday. "Birthday greetings to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I pray for your long and healthy life," he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. "Happy birthday, Modi ji," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

PM Modi was sworn in for his second term in May 2019 after serving as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019. He is the first Prime Minister to be born after Independence.

Born in Gujarat in 1950, Narendra Modi joined the Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP.

Made Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, he has never suffered an electoral setback when votes were cast on his leadership, leading the BJP to power in the state for three consecutive terms and then at the Centre back to back in 2014 and 2019.

The BJP embarked on a mega 20-day public outreach, "Seva and Samarpan", from Friday to mark his 71st birthday and it will continue till October 7 to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister. It has asked its workers to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination drive as it eyes record-breaking numbers on Friday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 09:28 AM IST