Narendra Modi Birthday: Bollywood connections of the pioneer of ‘Make In India’

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday, September 17. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular Prime Ministers of India.

After all, the Prime Minister has focused on the young generations and created faith in their mind to vote for him. Before becoming Prime Minister of India, he had been the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 and is the Member of Parliament for Varanasi.

As CM of Gujarat, he took the state to another level. From its roads, infrastructure to the corporate sector, Modi has developed every section with much grace and dedication.

Thus, on that basis, entire India elected him as a Prime Minister of India in 2014’s Lok Sabha Elections. Interestingly, not only the common people, but also our Bollywood celebs are much connected with Narendra Modi. His ideology, his thoughts, his concepts have always been favoured by many Bollywood celebs.

On this special occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, here are some Bollywood connections of the popular Prime Minister.