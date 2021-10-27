PM Narendra Modi to attend 16th East Asia Summit today: Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the 16th East Asia Summit to be held virtually on Wednesday, Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

As per the official release, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday.

16th East Asia Summit:

The East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia, the PMO release said.

India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges, the release read.

It is also an important platform for furthering practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific by building upon the convergence between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative (IPOI). At the 16th East Asia Summit, Leaders will discuss matters of regional and international interest and concern including maritime security, terrorism, Covid-19 cooperation. Leaders are also expected to accept declarations on Mental Health, Economic recovery through Tourism and Green Recovery, which are being co-sponsored by India, PMO said.

18th ASEAN-India summit:

On Thursday, PM Modi will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership at the 18th ASEAN-India Summit. He is participating in the summit at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei.

Prime Minister will take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid-19, health, trade and commerce, connectivity, and education and culture. Important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed.

According to PMO, ASEAN-India Summits are held annually and provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level. Prime Minister attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held virtually in November last year. 18th ASEAN-India Summit will be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by him.

ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilizational ties. ASEAN is central to our Act East Policy and our wider vision of the Indo-Pacific. The year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations.

India and ASEAN have several dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit, Ministerial meetings and Senior Officials' meetings. External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting and EAS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in August 2021 virtually.

