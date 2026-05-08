PM Narendra Modi Shares Op-Ed Ahead Of Somnath Visit, Reflects On Civilisational Legacy, Announces 1,000-Day Special Pujas | X / narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared an op-ed ahead of his proposed visit to the Somnath Temple on May 11, reflecting on the temple's civilisational significance and paying tribute to those who protected and restored it over centuries.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Wrote an OpEd about my forthcoming visit to Somnath on 11th May and why this day will always be important with respect to Somnath and the greatness of our civilisation. Also paid homage to each and every person who endured all sorts of challenges yet always protected Somnath and restored its glory."

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In the op-ed, the Prime Minister said the upcoming visit would mark 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad. Modi recalled attending the Somnath Swabhiman Parv earlier this year, marking 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple, and described Somnath's journey as one "from ruin to renewal" or "from Vidhvans to Srijan."

"Somnath gives us a civilisational message," Modi wrote, adding that the temple symbolises resilience and continuity despite repeated invasions and destruction.

The Prime Minister also remembered several historical figures associated with the protection and restoration of the temple, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, KM Munshi, Ahilyabai Holkar and Dr Rajendra Prasad.

"Empires rose and fell, tides changed, history moved through conquest and upheaval, yet Somnath continued to endure in our consciousness. It is time to remember the countless greats who stood firm in the face of tyranny. There were Lakulisha and Soma Sarman, who transformed Prabhasa into a great centre of philosophy. Chakravarti Maharaja Dharasena IV of Vallabhi built the Second Temple there centuries ago. Bhima Deva, Jayapala and Anandapala will always be remembered for defending civilisational honour against invasions..." he stated.

Referring to Sardar Patel's role in rebuilding the temple after Independence, Modi noted that Patel had described the reconstruction as a "holy task" during a visit to Somnath in 1947.

"In the 1940s, when the spirit of freedom swept across India and the foundations of a new republic were being laid under the leadership of towering figures like Sardar Patel, one thing continued to trouble him deeply...the condition of Somnath. On 13th November 1947, he stood next to the dilapidated ruins of the temple with sea-water in his hands and said, "On this auspicious day of the (Gujarati) New Year, we have decided that Somnath should be reconstructed. You, people of Saurashtra, should do your best. This is a holy task in which all should participate," he wrote.

"Unfortunately, fate did not allow Sardar Patel to witness the fulfilment of the dream he had so passionately championed. Before the restored Somnath Temple could open its doors to devotees, he had departed from this world... His vision was championed by Shri KM Munshi, ably supported by the Jamsaheb of Nawanagar..." he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the restoration of Somnath represented not only a spiritual revival but also the spirit of national unity and cultural continuity.

Highlighting the government's focus on preserving spiritual heritage, Modi said efforts under the vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" have aimed at modernising pilgrimage centres while preserving their traditional character.

"Inspired by the principle of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', from Somnath to Kashi, Kamakhya to Kedarnath, Ayodhya to Ujjain, Trimbakeshwar to Srisailam, our team has had the opportunity to equip our spiritual centres with the latest facilities while at the same time preserving their traditional character," he wrote.

The Prime Minister also announced that special pujas would be organised at Somnath for the next 1,000 days in tribute to those who sacrificed for the temple over centuries.

"The struggles and sacrifices of those who laid down their lives to protect Somnath and those who rebuilt it time and again will never be forgotten... As a tribute to this, remembering the extraordinary courage of a thousand years, there will be special Pujas at Somnath for the next thousand days. It is gladdening to see several people donating for these Pujas as well," he said.

"I urge my fellow Indians to travel to Somnath in this special time... You will experience Bharat's unconquerable spirit and understand why, despite every effort, our culture remained undefeated, and you will have the opportunity to behold the vision of eternal triumph. It will surely be unforgettable," Modi said, highlighting that the temple reflects "Bharat's unconquerable spirit."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)