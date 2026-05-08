One Year Of Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Salutes Armed Forces’ Courage And Precision | X / ANI

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor by describing it as a defining moment in India’s uncompromising fight against terrorism and a powerful assertion of the country’s national security doctrine. Paying tribute to the armed forces, Modi said the operation reflected India’s firm response to terror and demonstrated the nation’s unwavering resolve to dismantle terror networks and their support systems.

In a strongly worded message on X, he said that a year ago, the Indian armed forces had displayed “unparalleled courage, precision and resolve” during Operation Sindoor and delivered a “fitting response” to those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

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“A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during #OperationSindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour,” Modi wrote.

The military operation, carried out between May 7 and May 10, 2025, involved coordinated action by the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Border Security Force along the western frontier. Indian forces targeted terror camps and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Modi said Operation Sindoor highlighted not only the professionalism and preparedness of the armed forces, but also the growing synergy and jointness among India’s defence services.

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He further linked the operation to the country’s push for self-reliance in the defence sector, saying India’s efforts towards indigenous military capability had strengthened national security.

“Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces,” Modi said.

The anniversary observance quickly evolved into a larger political and symbolic campaign as Modi changed the display pictures across all his social media platforms — including X, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — to a specially designed Operation Sindoor emblem.

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Calling upon citizens to join the tribute, Modi urged Indians to adopt the same image on their social media profiles as a mark of solidarity with the armed forces and in remembrance of the victims of terror.

“As a mark of respect to our forces and their success during #OperationSindoor, let us all change our display pictures on social media,” the prime minister appealed.

The move was swiftly echoed by senior members of the Union government and the BJP leadership. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar all updated their profile pictures with the Operation Sindoor insignia. BJP president Nitin Nabin and several party leaders followed suit.

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The move was swiftly echoed by senior members of the Union government and the BJP leadership. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar all updated their profile pictures with the Operation Sindoor insignia. BJP president Nitin Nabin and several party leaders followed suit. Rajnath Singh described the military action.

Amit Shah adopted a more combative tone, calling Operation Sindoor an “epochal mission” that would forever remind India’s adversaries of the armed forces’ striking power.