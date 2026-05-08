 LeT Commander & Hafiz Saeed Aide Ismail Ahmad Found Dead In PoK On Operation Sindoor Anniversary
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LeT Commander & Hafiz Saeed Aide Ismail Ahmad Found Dead In PoK On Operation Sindoor Anniversary

Ismail Ahmad, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and close aide of Hafiz Saeed, was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Ahmad served on LeT’s core committee and was allegedly involved in planning attacks targeting India and Jammu and Kashmir. His death follows similar killings of other LeT commanders in recent months.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, May 08, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
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X/@SilentFrameM

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and a close associate of terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Ismail Ahmad, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday, Mathrubhumi reported, citing a source.

Who was Ismail Ahmad?

Ismail Ahmad served on LeT's core committee and was reportedly involved in plotting attacks against India, including operations aimed at Jammu and Kashmir. His death comes amid heightened scrutiny of the group's activities after India's repeated calls for action against Saeed-linked networks.

Similar incidents

Earlier last month, a senior commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Sheikh Yusuf Afridi, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in what authorities suspect was a targeted killing.

According to reports, Afridi was ambushed by armed assailants who opened fire at close range, leaving him with no chance to escape. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The attackers reportedly fled into the nearby hilly terrain.

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Earlier in March, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Bilal Arif Salafi was reportedly shot and stabbed to death by unidentified gunmen inside Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Pakistan. The attack took place moments after Eid prayers.

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