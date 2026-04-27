Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? LeT Commander Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad: A senior commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sheikh Yusuf Afridi, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in what authorities suspect to be a targeted killing.

According to reports, Afridi was ambushed by armed assailants who opened fire at close range, leaving him no chance to escape. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The attackers reportedly fled into nearby hilly terrain and no group has claimed responsibility so far.

Security agencies in Pakistan have launched an investigation, treating the incident as part of a growing pattern of targeted killings involving individuals linked to militant networks.

Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi?

Afridi, believed to be from the Afridi tribe in the Khyber region, was considered a key figure within Lashkar-e-Taiba’s regional structure. He reportedly headed the outfit’s operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was known to be close to LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.

According to a Zee News report, Afridi played a major role in recruitment, ideological outreach, and coordination of activities linked to the group. He was also suspected of facilitating training and movement of operatives, particularly in relation to activities targeting Jammu and Kashmir.

His killing comes amid a series of similar incidents across Pakistan in recent years, where individuals associated with groups such as Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba have been attacked by unknown assailants. Reports suggest that more than 30 such figures have been targeted since early 2026 across regions including Lahore, Karachi, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The lack of official clarity on who is behind these attacks has led to widespread speculation. Afridi’s death is expected to impact Lashkar-e-Taiba’s network in the region, though the broader implications remain unclear as investigations continue.