Who Is Amir Hamza? LeT Co-Founder & 26/11 Mumbai Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Close Aide Critically Injured In Dhurandhar-Style Firing - VIDEO

Who Is Amir Hamza? Pakistan-Based Terror Group Lashkar-e-Taiba's Co-Founder Hospitalised In Lahore After Getting Critically Injured At His Residence | X/@Shubh_ara

Amir Hamza, Co-founder of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba and a close aide of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, has been shot by unknown gunmen outside a news channel office in Lahore. He has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

While details around the attackers and motive remain unclear, Pakistani authorities have launched an investigation.

पाकिस्तानी आतंकी अमीर हमजा ....72 हूरों के पास



अज्ञात हमलावर ने गोलियों से छलनी किया



हाफ़िज़ सईद और आमिर हमज़ा लश्कर ए तैयबा के संस्थापक है



AmirHamza pic.twitter.com/LkS4VqBzMK — Aarav Choudhary (@AaravChoudharyX) April 16, 2026

Who Is Amir Hamza?

Amir Hamza has long been regarded as a key figure in the evolution of Lashkar-e-Taiba, playing a central role in shaping its early structure and ideology. He was among its original co founders alongside Hafiz Saeed and had earlier been associated with the Afghan Mujahideen during the conflict in Afghanistan.

Known for his strong oratory and ideological influence, Hamza also authored extremist literature. He served as the first editor of LeT’s publication Majallah al Daawa and wrote several works aimed at recruitment and mobilisation, including Qafila Dawat aur Shahadat, published in 2002.

ʟᴀᴅɪᴇꜱ ᴀɴᴅ ɢᴇɴᴛʟᴇᴍᴇɴ, ʏᴏᴜ’ʀᴇ ꜱᴛɪʟʟ ɴᴏᴛ ʀᴇᴀᴅʏ ꜰᴏʀ ᴛʜɪꜱ 🔥👊

THE UNKNOWN GUNMEN ARE BACK IN ACTION.

JuD/LeT commander Amir Hamza was shot inside his car today by unknown gunmen while traveling with former Lahore High Court Justice Nazir Ghazi.

Justice… pic.twitter.com/OW4j6oe5LS — TRISHUL (@TrishulxIN) April 16, 2026

Key Position In LeT Leadership

Beyond his ideological contributions, Hamza has held a strategic position within the organisation as a member of its central advisory committee. In December 2019, the United States Department of the Treasury designated him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, citing his significant operational role.

According to the US Treasury, Hamza was actively involved in raising funds for the group by coordinating with affiliated charitable organisations. He also played a role in recruitment, using his writings and speeches to attract new members. Additionally, he is believed to have engaged with Pakistani authorities on behalf of the organisation, particularly in efforts to secure the release of detained operatives.

Distancing From LeT, Formation Of New Outfit

In 2018, amid growing international pressure on Pakistan to curb support for groups such as Lashkar e Taiba and its affiliates, including Jamaat ud Dawah, Hamza reportedly distanced himself from the outfit. He later went on to establish a separate but linked organisation, Jaish e Manqafa, which Indian intelligence agencies believe continues to operate within the broader LeT network.