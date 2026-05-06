When To Visit Kalpeshwar? Here's To Know Everything About Fifth And Final Temple Of Panch Kedar

Kalpeshwar Mandir | Char Dham Yatra/ TripAdvisor

Kalpeshwar is one of the most revered Hindu shrines which is located in the scenic Urgam Valley of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. It is the fifth and final temple of the Panch Kedar circuit which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is a sanctuary of spiritual tranquillity and natural splendour. Perched at an elevation of approximately 2,200 metres, it is the only temple in the group accessible throughout the year, welcoming pilgrims and seekers regardless of the season. The other Kedar circuit includes Kedarnath, Tungnath, Madhmaheshwar, and Rudranath.

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About Kalpeshwar Temple

Kalpeshwar is an ancient temple where Lord Shiva is worshipped in his Jata (matted hair) form. Lord Shiva is revered as Jatadhar or Jateshwar due to the manifestation of his hair. Sage Durvasa, also known as Durvasas, is a legendary rishi. He is the son of Anasuya and Atri. According to Puranas, Durvasa is a partial avatar of Shiva, who is known for his irascibility and short-tempered behaviour. It is believed that Sage Durvasa meditated in Kalpeshwar, giving the place a powerful spiritual presence.

Kalpeshwar Temple | X / @LostTemple7

The only Panch Kedar to open year-round

Kalpeshwar temple conducts daily, unhurried rituals where local women offer flowers, incense, and rice to Lord Shiva. The temple rituals are traditionally overseen by priests who are followers of Adi Shankaracharya. The temple is unique as devotees worship Shiva in the form of a jata (matted hair). Surrounded by lush forests and Himalayan landscapes, Kalpeshwar offers both spiritual peace and scenic beauty. It is believed that visiting all Panch Kedar temples grants salvation and divine blessings to devotees. Due to its peaceful surroundings, many sadhus and devotees use the site for deep meditation.

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Kalpeshwar Temple: The sacred journey

The journey to Kalpeshwar is as transformative as the destination itself. The Kalpeshwar Trek is an easy and scenic route which starts from Urgam/Devgram village. The small village is known for apple orchards and terraced fields. The path to the significant temple includes tranquil walks around lush greenery, forest, and the Kalpganga river.

Basic guesthouses and homestays are available in Urgam Village. If you are someone who is covering the sacred yatra through road, then drive from Rishikesh/Joshimath to Helang on the Badrinath Highway, then take a local jeep from Helang (a small village in Chamoli district) to reach Urgam village. The Kalpeshwar temple is open throughout the year, even in winter, so you can visit Lord Shiva's sacred dham anytime.