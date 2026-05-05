'Targeting Civilians Unacceptable': PM Narendra Modi Condemns Fujairah Drone Attack In UAE; Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Deepen

'Targeting Civilians Unacceptable': PM Modi Condemns Fujairah Drone Attack In UAE; Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Deepen | (PTI Photo)

India on Tuesday strongly criticised the drone attack in Fujairah that left three Indian nationals injured, with Narendra Modi calling the targeting of civilians and infrastructure unacceptable.

In a message posted on X, Modi emphasised that India stands firmly with the United Arab Emirates, while reiterating that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sensible way forward in a region already stretched thin by tension.

Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable.



India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2026

A strike that hits beyond headlines

The attack, which triggered a fire at a key oil facility, has added fresh strain to an already fragile situation near the Strait of Hormuz, a route crucial for global energy supplies. While officials speak the language of geopolitics, the impact is far more immediate for workers, drivers, and daily commuters who rely on stability to go about their routines.

For many Indians living and working in the UAE, the incident has sparked quiet anxiety. Getting to work, travelling between emirates, or even stepping out feels just a bit more uncertain, a frustration that does not make headlines but lingers nonetheless.

India calls for calm, but nerves persist

The Ministry of External Affairs echoed the Prime Minister’s stance, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urging an immediate halt to hostilities and stressing the importance of protecting civilians.

Officials confirmed that the injured Indians are receiving treatment, with the Indian Embassy in the UAE coordinating closely with local authorities.

Still, beneath the official assurances lies a growing sense of impatience. For those navigating packed roads, long shifts, and now rising uncertainty, the hope is simple, that calm returns quickly, and that daily life does not have to keep adjusting to the rhythm of distant conflicts.