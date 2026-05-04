Iranian Drones Strike UAE's Fujairah Oil Industry Zone Amid Ceasefire; Air Defences Intercept Missiles | X

Fujairah, May 4: Massive fire erupted at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after Iranian drones struck the site, as per reports. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the area as emergency teams rushed to control the blaze. The massive attacks occurred amid the ongoing ceasefire.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence have issued a statement in connection with strike and said, "The UAE's air defenses are currently engaging with missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, and the Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones."

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It also stated, "UAE Air Defences system are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV's."

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The authorities said that the fire broke after a drone attack from Iran, while the country's air defence systems intercepted multiple incoming threats. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the air defence systems are actively responding to the attacks.

There are also reports that three people have suffered injuries into the attack and were taken to the hospital. Emergency teams are continuing efforts to control the fire and check the damage.