LPG Carrier With 18 Indians Aboard Crosses Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran–US Tensions, Expected to Arrive In Visakhapatnam On May 13

X/@AIRNewsHindi

A Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier, MT Sarv Shakti, carrying 46,313 MT of LPG (Indian cargo) and 20 crew members, including 18 Indians, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to News18.

The LPG carrier is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on 13 May 2026, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.

Reportedly, MV Sarv Shakti departed from a port in the United Arab Emirates. It has become the first India-linked ship to cross the Strait of Hormuz despite the enforcement of a US Navy blockade, which remains a point of contention in the US–Iran peace talks.

The very large gas carrier (VLGC), whose cargo belongs to the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has previously travelled between Indian ports and the Persian Gulf.

Impact on India

The safe transit of the LPG carrier is expected to bring relief to India, which is one of the world’s largest importers of cooking oil. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered a surge in prices of commercial cylinders.

Iran says war likely to resume

Meanwhile, Iran’s armed forces have said it is “likely” that the war will resume, claiming that “evidence shows the US is not committed to any agreements or treaties.”

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy of the military headquarters, made the remarks in a statement carried by Iran’s Fars news agency. He alleged that recent actions and statements from US officials indicate a lack of commitment to diplomatic understandings.