PM Narendra Modi plants saplings in Parliament as part of plantation drive

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted saplings in Parliament as part of a tree plantation campaign by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla here on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Birla said, "The Prime Minister has spread out a message of 'Green India' and I believe that we will make every village and city in the country green. If we want to keep the environment healthy, we have to make this country green. Earlier we had 'Swachchta Abhiyan' and now we will start 'Green India' to purify the environment." The speaker also expressed his desire of making the country an example of healthy living and rich-green environment.

"Whenever people think of a green environment, India should be the country which comes in their minds," he said. Among others present were Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar.