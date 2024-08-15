Independence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Hoists Tiranga At Red Fort On 78th I-Day; Watch Video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

From early this morning the Delhi sky was overcast and witnessed a slight drizzle.

PM Modi hoists the national flag at Red Fort on 78th Independence Day



(Photo source: PM Narendra Modi/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/xPmKcWUIIL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi hoists the Tiranaga on the ramparts of the Red Fort. He is set to deliver his 11th Independence Day address from here, shortly.



(Video: PM Narendra Modi/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/hJcu5xTYuc — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

Read Also Independence Day 2024: 365 Freedom Fighters From Balaghat Remain Unsung

PM Modi Receives A 'Rashtriya Salute' After Hoisting The Indian Flag

After hoisting the Tricolour the Prime Minister received a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Punjab Regiment Military band, consisting of one JCO and 25 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the hositing, of the National Flag and presented the 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Band was conducted by Subedar Major Rajinder Singh.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force's Advanced Light Helicopters shower flower petals, as PM Narendra Modi hoists the Tiranga on the ramparts of Red Fort.



(Video: PM Modi/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/466HUVkWlZ — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

PM Modi Greets Indians On Independence Day

Earlier, the Prime Minister took to his social media app X to greet the country.

"Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," PM Modi posted on X on Thursday.

सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2024

PM Modi Arrives At The Red Fort For Independence Day Celebrations

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The Defence Secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, to the Prime Minister.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort for the 78th Independence Day celebrations.



(Photo source: PM Modi/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/wGoMBFmgQw — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

#WATCH | PM Modi as he left from his official residence for Red Fort to address the nation on 78th #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/wrPo7v9znm — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

Read Also Independence Day 2024: 17 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive Medals For Gallantry

The GoC, Delhi Area, conducted PM Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consists of one officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Air Force and Delhi Police.

PM Modi Begins His Customary Address To The Nation

After hoisting the flag, PM Modi began his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

Read Also Madhya Pardesh: 177 Prisoners To Be Released On Independence Day

The Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year. The Guard of Honour was commanded by Commander Arun Kumar Mehta. The Army contingent is in the Prime Minister's Guard, commanded by Major Arjun Singh, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Gulia Bhavesh NK; and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Akshara Uniyal. The Delhi Police contingent was commanded by Additional DCP Anurag Dwivedi.

With the aim to increase Jan Bhagidari in this festival of national fervour, around 6,000 special guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year.

Indian Flag Honored With Floral Tribute

As soon as the National Flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation. The captains of the helicopters were Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Wing Commander Rahul Nainwal.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force's Advanced Light Helicopters shower flower petals, as PM Narendra Modi hoists the Tiranga on the ramparts of Red Fort.



(Video: PM Modi/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/466HUVkWlZ — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.