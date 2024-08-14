Independence Day 2024: 17 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive Medals For Gallantry | Representational Image

Mumbai: 1037 Personnel of Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence and Correctional Services will be awarded Gallantry/Service Medals on the occasion of the Independence Day- 2024. Total of 01 President Medal for Gallantry and 213 Medals for Gallantry (GM) have been awarded including 17 personnel from Maharashtra.

Those who have received Medals for Gallantry from Maharashtra are Anuj Tare, IPS Additional Superintendent of Police, Dr. Kunal Sonvane Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Police Sub-Inspectors Dipak Aute, Late Dhanaji Honmane, Rahul Devhade, Vijay Sapkal and constables, Nageshkumar Madarboina, Shakil Yusuf Sheikh, Vishsvanath Pendam, Vivek Narote, Moreshvar Potavi, Kailash Kulmethe, Kotla Korami, Korke Veladi, Mahadeo Wankhade, Mahesh Michha, Samayya Asam.

Those who received President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) from Maharashtra were Chiranjeev Prasad, Additional Director General, Maharashtra, officer Rajendra Dahale and Satish Govekar, Assistant Commissioner of Police. Santosh Warick, Chief Fire Officer and Ashok Olamba, Havildar, Prisons department also received PSM.

Those who received Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) from Maharashtra were DIGs Dattatraya Shinde, Sandeep Diwan, Superintendent of Police Sanjay Khande, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySPs) Shivaji Phadtare, Vinit Chaudhari, Mahesh Tarade, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Hatiskar, inspectors Sadanand Rane, Rajesh Bhagwat, Raju Surve, Ramdas Palshetkar, Sanjeev Dhumal, Ashok Bapu Honmane and sub-inspectors Prakash Gaikwad, Gajanan Tandulkar, Rajendra Patil, Sanjay Rane, Amitkumar Pandey, Govind Shewale, Madhukar Naitam, Shashikant Tatkare, Akshaywarnath Shukla, Shivaji Jundare, Prakash Deshmukh and assistant sub-inspectors Sunil Hande, Anil Kale, Mohan Nikhare, Dwarkadas Bhange, Dattu Khule, Devidas Wagh, Prakash Waghmare, Sanjay Patil, Monika Thomas, constables Bandu Thakare, Ganesh Bhamre, Arun Khaire, Dipak Tiloo, Rajesh Paidalwar and Assistant Commandant Shrikrushna Hirpurkar.

Maharashtra cadre IPS officer posted with CBI as DIG, Mohammad Suvez Haque and fire officers Kishor Ghadigaonkar, Anant Dhotre, Mohan Toskar, Mukesh Kate, Kiran Hatyal and prison department officials Nitin Vayachal, Shivaji Jadhav, Deepak Sawant, Janardhan Wagh also received MSM.