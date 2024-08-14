President Droupadi Murmu Awards Vayu Sena Medal To IAF Junior Warrant Officer Vikas Raghav For Heroic Flood Rescue In Kangra

President Droupadi Murmu | X

New Delhi, August 14: President Droupadi Murmu has conferred the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) upon Indian Air Force (Garud) Junior Warrant Officer Vikas Raghav for "the act of exceptional courage" during a challenging humanitarian operation in Kangra on August 15, 2023 to combat severe floods.

Raghav led his team in the rescue mission amidst severe floods and was instrumental in saving a total of 494 lives and was singularly responsible for bringing 152 people to safety "904504 Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Vikas Raghav IAF (Garud) is on the posted strength of a Garud Flight," as per a Ministry of Defence press release.

President Droupadi Murmu confers Vayu Sena medal (Gallantry) on Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Vikas Raghav of IAF (Garud)



During the rescue and evacuation operation in flood-ravaged Kangra in 2023, where he was was instrumental in saving a total of 494 lives and was singularly… pic.twitter.com/Sl28KCGkNH — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

On 15 Aug 23, when the Garud Flight was tasked for a challenging humanitarian operation in Kangra to combat severe floods, JWO Raghav volunteered to lead his team for the mission.

"During the rescue and evacuation operation, the JWO winched down on a rooftop where he encountered a critical situation of a paralyzed 68-year-old patient, a mother with an eight-day-old infant and two expectant mothers, all in urgent need of evacuation for medical attention," the release stated.

He prioritized their sequence of rescue. With his professionalism and quick thinking, he improvised a harness to secure the fully paralyzed patient, cradling her securely in his arms throughout the perilous winching process, as per the Ministry of Defence.

President Droupadi Murmu confers Vayu Sena medal (gallantry) on 904504 Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Vikas Raghav IAF (Garud)



904504 Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Vikas Raghav IAF (Garud) is on the posted strength of a Garud Flight



Read here: https://t.co/75HGQVMB37… pic.twitter.com/G0ysYdIKDq — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 14, 2024

"He then courageously retrieved the fragile 8-day-old infant without a harness to prevent any potential risk of choking the infant in harness from the helicopter's downwash. Subsequently, he evacuated both the expectant mothers in advanced stages of pregnancy," the Defence Ministry said in the release.

In another rescue sortie, he winched up four infants without harnesses, securing them with tactical belt and enveloping them in his arms. Despite the risk and complexity involved, he demonstrated exemplary bravery in rescuing the children in tandem, an act that has no standardized procedure or precedence, as per the Ministry of Defence.

"During the entire mission, he exhibited exemplary courage and professionalism on numerous occasions. He was instrumental in saving a total of 494 lives and was singularly responsible for bringing 152 people to safety," the Defence Ministry said in the release. For the act of exceptional courage, Junior Warrant Officer Vikas Raghav IAF (Garud) is awarded the 'Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry)'.