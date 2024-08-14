 Madhya Pardesh: 177 Prisoners To Be Released On Independence Day
The prisoners are trained in tailoring, construction, carpentry and other trades so that they can earn after their release.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 177prosinoers locked in 12 jails will be released on Independence Day on Thursday. According to jail manual, prisoner who are well-behaved and have completed their maximum imprisonment term are released on Republic Day and Independence Day.

However, prisoners who are in jail for committing rape, murder and other women-related crimes will not be released, officials said. The prisoners are trained in tailoring, construction, carpentry and other trades so that they can earn after their release.

Maximum number of prisoners, 24 to be precise, will be released from Satna jail, followed by Jabalpur (20), Ujjain (19), Narmadapuram (6), Barwani (7), Gwalior (16), Rewa (14), Sagar (19) Tikamgarh (4), Narsinghpur (15), Indore (18) and Bhopal (15).

National Space Day Celebration In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Space Day will be celebrated in all the schools, universities and colleges in the state on August 21 and August 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 23 as National Space Day.

CM Mohan Yadav has issued directives in this regard. On National Space Day, Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) Bhopal and IIT Indore will jointly organise a hackathon focused on space science for university and college students. Registrations for the hackathon will begin on August 18 through the websites of IIT Indore and MPCST.

