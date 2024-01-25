PM Narendra Modi Emphasizes His Unwavering Commitment To India's Development, Says People Sound Election Bugle For Him

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to advancing development for the welfare of the people, asserting on Thursday that it is the people themselves who rally the election bugle on his behalf.

Addressing a public gathering at the Police Shooting Ground in Bulandshahar, following the inauguration of development projects exceeding ₹20,000 crore for Western Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his dedication to serving the populace.

List of projects inaugurated in West UP

The array of projects inaugurated includes critical infrastructure such as a new railway line, highway expansions, petroleum pipelines, water and sewerage facilities, a medical college, and an industrial zone.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi hailed the profound contributions of Western Uttar Pradesh to the nation's advancement, paying homage to the late Kalyan Singh for his unwavering service to both the cause of Lord Ram and the nation.

Reflecting on shared aspirations like those of Kalyan Singh, Prime Minister Modi underscored the significance of realizing projects like the Ayodhya Dham, envisioning them as monumental achievements that uplift the nation's spirit.

PM Modi highlights post-Independence governance lapses in UP

Prime Minister Modi lamented the historical governance lapses post-independence, criticizing the erstwhile ruler-centric approach that marginalized inclusive development, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, perpetuating poverty and societal divides.

Highlighting the transformative governance under the double-engine government since 2017, Prime Minister Modi pointed out substantial economic growth and the resolution of long-standing challenges in Uttar Pradesh. He emphasized connectivity initiatives like modern expressways and metro facilities, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a pivotal hub for national freight corridors.

PM Modi On Jewar Airport

The inauguration of the Jewar Airport, highlighted by Prime Minister Modi, is poised to invigorate the region, promising improved air connectivity and economic prosperity. Furthermore, the announcement of four new industrial smart cities nationwide, with one already operational in Greater Noida, underscores the government's commitment to fostering innovation and comprehensive growth.

In a move to empower farmers and modernize agricultural practices, Prime Minister Modi introduced the Namo Drone Didi scheme, aiming to train women from self-help societies as drone pilots. This initiative seeks to leverage technology for the benefit of farmers while empowering rural women.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the government's dedication to secularism and social justice, stressing the equitable delivery of government schemes without prejudice or corruption. With a focus on comprehensive empowerment across villages, youth, women, and farmers, the government aims to foster inclusive growth and uplift every section of society on the path to progress.