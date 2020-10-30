PM Narendra Modi arrives on 2-day Gujarat visit

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrivedhere on Friday morning on a two-day Gujarat trip during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, and visit the Statue of Unity, said an official.

Upon his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport, he was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

This is the PM's first visit to his home state after the coronavirus outbreak.

From the airport, Modi would leave for Gandhinagar to meet the grieving family of former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP stalwart KeshubhaiPatel, who died on Thursday.

He is also expected to meet the family members of Gujarati cinema superstar Naresh Kanodia and his music composer-brother Mahesh Kanodia, both of whom died recently.

Naresh and Mahesh Kanodia were associated with the BJP and elected as MLA and MP, respectively, in the past.

It is also expected that the PM would meet his nonagenarian mother Hiraba, who lives on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city with Modis younger brother Pankaj Modi.

The PM would then reach Kevadiya in Narmada district to inaugurate various tourism projects near the Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Sardar Patel.

On Saturday, he would inaugurate a seaplane service connecting Kevadiya with Ahmedabad.

PM inaugurates 'Arogya Van'

Narmada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia here. The Prime Minister also took a tour of 'Arogya Van' after inaugurating it. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat were also present.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met the family members of brothers Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia, who passed away recently, on Friday.

The Prime Minister offered his tributes to the brothers and also spoke with the family members at their residence.

Singer and former parliamentarian Mahesh Kanodia (83) passed away on October 25 at his residence in Gandhinagar, following a prolonged illness. His brother and veteran actor Naresh died the following Tuesday.

Prior to this, the Prime Minister paid tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, who passed away at a city hospital on Thursday, after reaching Ahmedabad. He is scheduled to launch a number of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad.

As per the official website of the Prime Minister, he is scheduled to flag off Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity and inaugurate Ekta Mall and Children Nutrition Park there. He will also unveil the Statue of Unity website in all UN official languages and the Kevadia App at the Unity Glow Garden.