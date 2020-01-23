PM Modi's younger brother part of Gujarat tableau team for this Republic Day

Gandhinagar: India's westernmost state, Gujarat will present 'Rani ki Vav: Jal Mandir' (Queen's Stepwell) tableau for the Republic Day parade in Delhi, showcasing the state's culture, civilization, arts, and water conservation system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother named Pankaj Modi is the Deputy Director in the Gujarat government's Information Department and is in Delhi as part of the Republic Day tableau team from Gujarat.

"Gujarat will present the 'Rani ki Vav: Jal Mandir' tableau in the national parade organised as a part of the Republic Day celebration to be held in New Delhi on January 26," an official statement read.

"This 'Rani ki Vav' tableau is going to exhibit the great heritage of Gujarat to become a central attraction for the nation at the national parade," the statement further read.

'Rani ki Vav', which was built by Rani Udayamati as a memorial to her husband King Bhimdev I in the 11th century in Patan district, has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2014.

The original grandeur seven storeyed mausoleum monument of 'Rani ki Vav' is located on the banks of historical Sarasvati River at Patan town in Gujarat.