PM Modi's speech at UNGA: Live updates here

PM Modi to address UNGA today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today through video conference. The Prime Minister is scheduled as the first speaker today and his speech will be aired at around 6.30 pm (Indian Standard Time).
Watch PM Modi's live speech here
75th UNGA theme
This year the theme of the 75th UNGA is COVID-19 related: “The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action”.
Have the efforts of the United Nations been sufficient in these years, or even today: PM Modi at UNGA
How long India will be kept out of the decision making structures of the United Nations: PM Modi at UNGA
The ideals on which the UN was founded are not different from India’s own fundamental philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam: PM Modi at UNGA
When we were strong, we did not trouble the world; when we were weak, we did not become a burden on the world: PM Modi at UNGA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxlMjKuSyhU&feature=youtu.be
A gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any other country: PM Modi at UNGA
India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi at UNGA
In the UN Security Council, India will always speak for peace, security and prosperity; will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values: PM Modi at UNGA
We are moving forward with a vision of “self-reliant India” that will also be a force multiplier for the global economy: PM Modi at UNGA
In the past few years, India has made great efforts to bring about transformation in the lives of millions of its citizens: PM Modi
PM Modi ends his speech at the UNGA with a call to pledge to dedicate ourselves for the welfare of the world
