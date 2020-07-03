PM Modi’s Nimo Visit: Some laud for rallying troops, others complain it’s not ‘forward enough’

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, reached Leh around 9.30 am, reported PTI.

He is presently at Nimo where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), official sources said.

Modi was also briefed by senior Army officers, they said.

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimo is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

Nimo (also known as Nimu or Nimoo) is the headquarters of the Nimoo block in the Leh district of Ladakh. It is located in the Likir tehsil, 35 km from Leh. It is a stop for all the river rafting groups and is the main starting point for the annually held all India river- rafting expedition, which is done in the Indus River.

While many lauded the PM’s move to encourage the jawans, a section of Twitter pointed out that Nimo was not a forward location as mentioned in certain news articles and tweets made by official handles. Here are some reactions.