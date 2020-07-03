PM Modi’s Nimo Visit: Some laud for rallying troops, others complain it’s not ‘forward enough’

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.
Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, reached Leh around 9.30 am, reported PTI.
He is presently at Nimo where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), official sources said.
Modi was also briefed by senior Army officers, they said.
Located at 11,000 feet, Nimo is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.
Nimo (also known as Nimu or Nimoo) is the headquarters of the Nimoo block in the Leh district of Ladakh. It is located in the Likir tehsil, 35 km from Leh. It is a stop for all the river rafting groups and is the main starting point for the annually held all India river- rafting expedition, which is done in the Indus River.
While many lauded the PM’s move to encourage the jawans, a section of Twitter pointed out that Nimo was not a forward location as mentioned in certain news articles and tweets made by official handles. Here are some reactions.
Pro-NIMO visit
Anti-Nimo Visit
In his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address on Sunday, the prime minister had asserted that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh
He had said while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary
Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in the violent stand-off, Modi had also said India's brave soldiers have shown that they will not allow the nation's pride to be hurt.
