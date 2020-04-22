PM Modi's approval ratings highest amongst world leaders during COVID-19 pandemic: Report

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has witnessed his popularity rise during the coronavirus pandemic, a recent analysis by Morning Consult has revealed. According to a report shared by Forbes, PM Modi has a net approval rating of 68, up from 62 at the beginning of the year. Interestingly, PM Modi’s popularity rise during the pandemic is the highest amongst all global leaders, the report added.

PM Modi has delivered four speeches to the nation to address the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. During this time, he imposed two lockdowns – the first one on April 14, and the second one extended from April 14 to May 3. While his speeches did not mention what the government was doing to increase testing, as well as fix the economy, as well as the scientific projection regarding the novel coronavirus, people have resonated with what he has had to say, particularly when it comes to lighting diyas and clapping for the medical staff for the work they have done.

Other leaders who have witnessed a rise in their popularity include Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Morning Consult’s data shows that among all ten countries surveyed, Japan’s Shizo Abe has the lowest rating (at negative 33) and worst decline in net approval, having fallen from negative 18 at the start of 2020. Other leaders that have seen their popularity dip include US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Prime Minister Jair Bolsanaro. The three world leaders have been strongly criticised for their handling of COVID-19, with President Trump even cutting out funding to the World Health Organisation.

Notably, the study only surveyed 10 countries i.e. India, United States, Mexico, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany and Italy. In fact, the Forbes report, quoting another survey said, “Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel’s approval rating increased 11 points to 79% since early March, according to a recent poll from Forschungsgruppe Wahlen, a Germany-based research company.