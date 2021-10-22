Our first line of defence against pandemic was public participation, as part of which people lit diyas, banged thalis. Some people had questioned saying "Will it help us get rid of the disease"...?: PM Modi on 100-crore vaccination feat
I request all to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution. I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of COVID19 vaccine yet should given utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others, says PM Modi.
Despite reaching the 1 billion landmark, our fight against COVID-19 is still not over. We have to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour, wear masks, ensure social distancing in this festive season, said PM Modi.
Wherever we see there is only optimism now....earlier there were only chants about made in this country, that country, but today everyone is talking about 'Made in India', PM Modi said.
While addressing the nation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Despite the pandemic, we have introduced projects like Central Vista, PM Gati Shakti to boost India's economic growth."
World will now see India as more safe from COVID-19, its acceptance as pharma hub will grow further, said PM Modi.
Today, Indian companies aren't just getting record investments, but employment generation is also taking place. Along with record investment in start-ups, record start-up unicorns are also being developed, said PM Modi.
We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination program and everyone is treated equally, says PM Modi on India achieving 100-crore vaccination mark.
We should be proud of the fact that India's entire vaccination program has been 'science-driven and science-based. It's based on scientific methods, entirely: PM Modi on India achieving 100-crore vaccination mark ANI
India's vaccine campaign is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', PM Modi said while addressing the nation on 100 crore vaccination feat.
There were apprehensions over our vaccination program. It was also being said about India that how will discipline work here: PM Modi on India achieving 100-crore vaccination mark
India’s zeal to combat the largest pandemic witnessed across the globe in the past 100 years is commendable & shows our determination to fight it out, said PM Modi.
100 crore vaccine doses isn't just a number, but shows our ability as a nation. It pictures New India that knows how to set difficult targets and achieve them, said PM Modi.
On 21 October, India achieved the difficult but unparalleled target of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. This has come about by the unified efforts of 130 crore Indians. I congratulate our citizens on achieving this feat, PM Modi said during address to the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly. This comes a day after the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India.
