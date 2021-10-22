e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

15,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:34 AM IST

LIVE PM Modi address to nation Live Updates: 'World will now see India as more safe from COVID-19'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Friday, said the 100 crore vaccine milestone reflects a new image of India and is an answer to all those questioning the country’s inoculation drive. His address comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India.
FPJ Web Desk
|
Advertisement
22 October 2021 10:34 AM IST

Our first line of defence against pandemic was public participation, as part of which people lit diyas, banged thalis: PM Modi

Our first line of defence against pandemic was public participation, as part of which people lit diyas, banged thalis. Some people had questioned saying "Will it help us get rid of the disease"...?: PM Modi on 100-crore vaccination feat

22 October 2021 10:34 AM IST

I request all to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution: PM Modi

I request all to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution. I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of COVID19 vaccine yet should given utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others, says PM Modi.

22 October 2021 10:34 AM IST

Despite reaching the 1 billion landmark, our fight against COVID-19 is still not over: PM Modi

Despite reaching the 1 billion landmark, our fight against COVID-19 is still not over. We have to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour, wear masks, ensure social distancing in this festive season, said PM Modi.

Advertisement
22 October 2021 10:34 AM IST

Today everyone is talking about 'Made in India': PM Modi

Wherever we see there is only optimism now....earlier there were only chants about made in this country, that country, but today everyone is talking about 'Made in India', PM Modi said.

22 October 2021 10:34 AM IST

Despite the pandemic, we have introduced projects like Central Vista, PM Gati Shakti to boost India's economic growth: PM Modi

While addressing the nation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Despite the pandemic, we have introduced projects like Central Vista, PM Gati Shakti to boost India's economic growth."

22 October 2021 10:34 AM IST

India will be considered safer place now: PM Modi

World will now see India as more safe from COVID-19, its acceptance as pharma hub will grow further, said PM Modi.

Advertisement
22 October 2021 10:18 AM IST

Today, Indian companies aren't just getting record investments, but employment generation is also taking place: PM Modi

Today, Indian companies aren't just getting record investments, but employment generation is also taking place. Along with record investment in start-ups, record start-up unicorns are also being developed, said PM Modi.

22 October 2021 10:18 AM IST

We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination program and everyone is treated equally, says PM Modi

We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination program and everyone is treated equally, says PM Modi on India achieving 100-crore vaccination mark.

22 October 2021 10:15 AM IST

We should be proud of the fact that India's entire vaccination program has been science-driven and science-based: PM Modi

We should be proud of the fact that India's entire vaccination program has been 'science-driven and science-based. It's based on scientific methods, entirely: PM Modi on India achieving 100-crore vaccination mark ANI

Advertisement
22 October 2021 10:15 AM IST

India's vaccine campaign is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas': PM Modi

India's vaccine campaign is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', PM Modi said while addressing the nation on 100 crore vaccination feat.

22 October 2021 10:15 AM IST

There were apprehensions over our vaccination program: PM Modi

There were apprehensions over our vaccination program. It was also being said about India that how will discipline work here: PM Modi on India achieving 100-crore vaccination mark

22 October 2021 10:15 AM IST

India’s zeal to combat the largest pandemic witnessed across the globe in the past 100 years is commendable: PM Modi

India’s zeal to combat the largest pandemic witnessed across the globe in the past 100 years is commendable & shows our determination to fight it out, said PM Modi.

22 October 2021 10:15 AM IST

100 crore vaccine doses isn't just a number, but shows our ability as a nation: PM Modi

100 crore vaccine doses isn't just a number, but shows our ability as a nation. It pictures New India that knows how to set difficult targets and achieve them, said PM Modi.

22 October 2021 10:15 AM IST

PM Modi speaks on India’s 100 crore jabs milestone

On 21 October, India achieved the difficult but unparalleled target of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. This has come about by the unified efforts of 130 crore Indians. I congratulate our citizens on achieving this feat, PM Modi said during address to the nation.

22 October 2021 10:15 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi’s address to nation: Where to watch

Viewers can watch the live telecast of PM Modi’s speech on PMO’s YouTube channel and the Twitter handle.

22 October 2021 10:00 AM IST

PM Modi to address the nation shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly. This comes a day after the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal