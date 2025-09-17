PM Modi's 75th Birthday: World's Largest Blood Donation Camp Inaugurated At Narendra Modi Stadium In Gujarat | X @sanghaviharsh

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated what is being billed as the world's largest blood donation camp at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

About The Event

The event, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad under the theme 'Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0', coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday and the organisation's 61st foundation day.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: A blood donation camp was organized today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with actor Vivek Oberoi, participated in the event, motivating donors

सेवा का संकल्प, समर्पण का साथ,

रक्तदान बने जीवन का परमार्थ।



On the auspicious occasion of the birthday of our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, inaugurated the World's Largest Blood Donation Camp at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, organized under Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0

Addressing the gathering, State Home Minister Sanghavi said the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' (service as the highest duty) and symbolises compassion and collective responsibility towards humanity.

"Blood donation is not just about saving lives; it strengthens communities and helps build a healthier nation," he remarked, adding that millions were drawing inspiration from such acts of service.

The minister noted that while leaders' birthdays are often marked with grand celebrations, PM Modi's tenure has transformed the occasion into one that brings smiles to millions through acts of service.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Mayor Pratibhaben Jain says, "On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a mega medical blood donation camp is being organized at the Narendra Modi Stadium as a joint initiative of the Akhil Bharatiya 13-Pankh Yuwak Parishadh

He lauded the Parishad for organising the camp on such a massive scale and thanked the organisers and thousands of donors for making the effort a success.

The campaign is part of a global initiative, with more than 7,500 blood donation camps being held across 75 countries, aiming to collect over 3 lakh units of blood.

The minister also visited the camp at the stadium and interacted with organisers and donors. Senior office-bearers and volunteers of the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad were present in large numbers at the event.

Prime Minister Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister (2001–2014) stands out as a transformative period that reshaped the state's economic and political landscape.

He championed the 'Gujarat Model of Development', focusing on industrial growth, infrastructure expansion, and investment-friendly policies that attracted major projects such as the Tata Nano plant and boosted Gujarat's image as India's growth engine.

PM Modi also spearheaded initiatives like the Jyotigram Yojana for rural electrification, the Chiranjeevi and Balbhog schemes for healthcare and nutrition, and the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which positioned the state on the global investment map.

