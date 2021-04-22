PM Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu, other leaders condole demise of CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and other leaders from across the country expressed their condolences on the tragic and untimely demise of the elder son of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi condoled the death of Ashish Yechury. "Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti," he tweeted.