PM Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu, other leaders condole demise of CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and other leaders from across the country expressed their condolences on the tragic and untimely demise of the elder son of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi condoled the death of Ashish Yechury. "Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conveyed his condolences too. “Deeply shocked and anguished by the untimely passing away of Ashish Yechury, son of Shri Sitaram Yechury due to Covid-19. My heartfelt condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury and all other family members in this hour of grief. Om Shanthi,” the Vice President wrote on Twitter.
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also took to the microblogging site to express his grief. “Deeply sorry for your loss. No words can take away the immeasurable pain of losing a loved one at such a young age. May God give you the strength to heal and cherish his memories forever,” he wrote.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “shocked and sad” at hearing the news and “extended her condolences to the grieving family”.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Dear comrade Sitaram Yechury, our deepest condolences on the loss of Ashish. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.”
The elder son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury - Ashish Yechury passed away earlier today due to COVID-19. He was 35.
"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury tweeted.
According to reports, Ashish Yechury had tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago and was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He had been responding well to the treatment, however, succumbed to the disease at 5.30 am on Thursday. He is survived by his wife Swati.
The CPI(M) issued a statement saying, "The Polit Bureau conveys it deepest condolences to Sitaram and Indrani, his wife Swati, his sister Akhila and all other members of the bereaved family."
Ashish Yechury had studied at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, and worked in several publications.
(With inputs from Agencies)
