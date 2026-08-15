PM Modi Urges Citizens To 'Dream Big' To Build Viksit Bharat By 2047 | Videos

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted Indians to dream big to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047, saying the world will be forced to look at the country differently as "we work towards achieving this dream".

Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said Vande Mataram echoed from the ramparts of Red Fort for the first time since independence. Stressing on the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat', he also paid rich tributes to freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, and remembered their sacrifices.

Stating that people have been making efforts to place India on the path of development, he said the efforts have resulted in taking India from fragile five to major economies in the last 12 years.

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“Small dreams are not sufficient anymore… we should dream big… India has a big dream to become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. When the world’s most populous nation resolves to become developed, the world will look at us differently,” he said.

“Our dreams, resolves should be big as this takes capabilities to greater heights,” he said.

Powered by 140 crore Indians, India is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors, Modi said.

He stressed on being self-reliant, and said people are aligning themselves with the spirit of ‘vocal for local’.

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“We cannot remain dependent on other nations, we must become self-reliant. Every Indian is now rooting for Vocal for Local, Swadesi products,” he said, adding that India has set up semi-conductor plants in its bid to become 'aatmanirbhar' and production has started already.

He added that many countries are now depending on India for critical minerals.

Modi also said India has taken a step towards becoming self-reliant in the nuclear power sector, with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, attaining criticality this year.

“Energy security is today’s need, and that’s why we have already taken steps in this direction. We have passed the SHANTI Act in Parliament and set a target of achieving 100 GW nuclear power by 2047,” he said. India has also set a target of setting up five new nuclear reactors.

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The prime minister said “misinformation” was being spread by some people during the Covid-19 pandemic, by saying India won’t get vaccines, and added that as the West Asia crisis happened, “some people tried to scare us that we will not get petrol, diesel or LPG”.

“Due to our measures there is no shortage of gas, fuel, urea in the country today. We proved naysayers wrong by ensuring sufficient energy supplies during West Asia crisis. Some people weaponised systems at their disposal during times of crisis, but our self-reliance helped us,” he said.

Stressing on self-reliance in defence, focusing on technology and innovation which includes setting up data centres, laboratories, the prime minister also highlighted that trade agreements signed will bring big opportunities for MSMEs and said global markets are available for Indian agricultural produce. The prime minister added that in the past 12 years, defence production increased by four times, electronic manufacturing by seven times, high-tech railway coach production by 21 times, and mobile phone manufacturing by 33 times.

He also highlighted the pace of railway electrification under his government, saying 70 per cent of the network was electrified in 10 years compared with 30 per cent in the previous 90 years.

Railway electrification had begun in 1925 but only 30 per cent of the network was electrified in the next 90 years, Modi said.

“Every heart is vibrating with Vande Mataram. There is a tricolour in every house, every heart. With a new energy, the nation is moving ahead with new resolve,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)