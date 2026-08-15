Beyond The Battlefield: How India's Armed Forces Became A 'First Responder' To The World | X

New Delhi: A military medical team arriving in earthquake-hit Venezuela, warships carrying relief to cyclone-ravaged Sri Lanka, and an Indian field hospital treating victims in Myanmar, India's Armed Forces have increasingly found themselves deployed not only to defend the country, but to save lives far beyond its shores.

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on August 15, this expanding humanitarian footprint offers another measure of the country's growing global role: the ability to move troops, doctors, aircraft, warships, and relief supplies at short notice when disaster strikes abroad.

The latest chapter in this expanding global humanitarian footprint came in June-July 2026 with Operation Amistad in Venezuela, where India deployed an Indian Army medical contingent following twin earthquakes that struck the South American country on June 24.

Under Operation Amistad, two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft were deployed with an Indian Army field hospital unit and humanitarian assistance. The mission involved a 41-member medical contingent and the deployment of advanced medical capabilities, including BHISHM Cube. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 1, praised the doctors and medical personnel who worked in Venezuela under the operation, calling their service during challenging circumstances an example of how medical professionals rise to the occasion in times of adversity.

The Venezuela mission marked a significant geographic expansion of India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) outreach, taking the Armed Forces' rapid-response capability beyond the traditional Indian Ocean Region.

The mission followed two major responses in 2025. Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched after Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, Indian Navy ships, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters and aircraft, Army engineers, and medical teams moved into affected areas for search-and-rescue and relief operations. By December 9, India had delivered around 1,058 tonnes of relief material, evacuated more than 2,500 stranded Indians, and rescued 264 survivors, including foreign nationals. An Indian Army para-field hospital treated more than 2,200 patients.

Months earlier, Operation Brahma demonstrated the speed of India's earthquake response. After the March 2025 earthquake in Myanmar, an Indian Army medical task force was sent to establish a 60-bed treatment centre, while Navy ships sailed with emergency supplies. The operation brought together the Army, Navy, Air Force, Integrated Defence Staff, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a coordinated response.

But 2025 was significant for another reason; India was not only responding to disasters; it was rehearsing how to respond together. Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025, the fourth India-US tri-service HADR exercise, brought India and US naval, Army, and Air Force elements together to practice large-scale disaster response, including amphibious operations, air support, medical assistance, and the establishment of a Combined Coordination Centre.

In 2024, Operation Sadbhav saw India send relief supplies to Myanmar after Typhoon Yagi, while the Navy also responded to Cyclone Hidaya in Tanzania. Operation Indravati, meanwhile, evacuated Indians from crisis-hit Haiti.

That year also saw Exercise Sanyukt Vimochan, which brought together the Armed Forces, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other agencies to demonstrate rescue, casualty evacuation, logistics, and rehabilitation capabilities. The exercise reflected a shift towards building an integrated disaster-response architecture rather than relying only on individual services.

The year 2023 produced another cluster of high-profile missions. Operation Dost sent Indian medical teams and relief material to earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria. Operation Karuna sent four Indian Navy ships carrying humanitarian supplies to Myanmar following Cyclone Mocha. Operation Ajay subsequently brought Indian citizens home from Israel.

At the same time, Exercise Chakravat 2023 brought the humanitarian dimension into the regional arena. Hosted by the Indian Navy in Goa, the exercise involved the Armed Forces, NDMA, NDRF, and other agencies, along with participants from eight Indian Ocean countries, i.e., Comoros, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania. It was designed around coordinated disaster response and interoperability.

In 2022, Operation Ganga brought 18,282 Indians home from Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Alongside the evacuation, India was building a wider preparedness mechanism through Exercise Samanvay. Held at Agra, the exercise brought together Indian disaster-management stakeholders and representatives from ASEAN countries, combining a seminar, multi-agency capability demonstration and tabletop exercise.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh summed up the philosophy behind such exercises during Samanvay 2022, when he said India's approach was shifting from "relief-centric" to a "multi-pronged" approach covering prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, relief, and rehabilitation.

In 2021, Operation Devi Shakti evacuated Indians and other eligible people from Afghanistan while also facilitating humanitarian medical assistance.

The COVID-19 crisis in 2020 demonstrated another dimension of India's military reach. Under Mission Sagar, Indian Navy ships became floating humanitarian lifelines, delivering food, medicines, oxygen and other assistance to countries across the Indian Ocean Region. Successive deployments provided more than 3000 tonnes of food aid, 300 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen and hundreds of oxygen concentrators to countries including the Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar, Comoros, Sudan and Mozambique. Operation Samudra Setu separately brought 3,992 Indians home by sea.

The trajectory continued with Operation Sahayata-19 in Mozambique in 2019, Operation Samudra Maitri in earthquake-and tsunami-hit Indonesia in 2018, Sri Lanka disaster assistance and Operation Sankat Mochan in 2016, Operation Maitri in Nepal and Operation Rahat in Yemen in 2015, Operation Neer in the Maldives in 2014, and India's response to Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines in 2013.

The roots, however, go back to the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. India's response, including Operation Castor to the Maldives and Operation Rainbow to Sri Lanka, establishes an early template for using the Army, Navy and Air Force together in an international humanitarian crisis.

Two decades later, the template has become a system.

India's HADR exercises, overseas deployments and institutional mechanisms increasingly connect military capability with humanitarian diplomacy. Exercises such as Tiger Triumph, Chakravat and Samanvay allow India and its partners to practise before a crisis occurs, while actual operations demonstrate the ability to convert that preparedness into action.

From Venezuela to Sri Lanka and Myanmar, and from Ukraine and Afghanistan to the tsunami-hit Indian Ocean, the message has remained consistent: when a crisis strikes, India's Armed Forces can move beyond the battlefield.

As India marks its 80th Independence Day, that ability to arrive with ships, aircraft, field hospitals, engineers, doctors and relief supplies has become an increasingly visible part of India's role in the world.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)