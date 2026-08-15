From Seva Teerth To Dharm Chakra: Symbols Of Duty Mark India's 80th Independence Day Invites | ANI

New Delhi: Invitation cards for the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort prominently depict the newly built Seva Teerth complex, which houses the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat.

A 'Dharm Chakra', symbolising the "eternal movement of righteous duty and continuous selfless action", has also been portrayed on the invitation cards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations from the Red Fort complex in Delhi on Saturday.

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"The grand event will also commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the national song 'Vande Mataram' and celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047," the defence ministry has said.

The single-page printed invitation card depicts the Seva Teerth complex. The multi-page e-invitation cards issued by the defence ministry carry a silhouetted image of the Seva Teerth complex at its centre, an icon of the 'Dharm Chakra' on the top right corner, and name of the enclosure on the top left corner, the list of fundamental duties (in English and Hindi), and the full six stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' (in English and Hindi).

Another page carries a set of three QR codes -- one which can be scanned for watching live streaming of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, another one which can be scanned to listen to 'Vande Mataram, and a third one on scanning will provide the route map, seating arrangement and traffic orientation to reach the venue.

For the 80th Independence Day celebrations, the names of the seating enclosures have been named after major lakes of India.

These include Badkhal, Bhimtal, Chandratal, Chilika, Dalpat Sagar, Dimna, Dudhsagar, Haflong, Harike, Hussain Sagar, Kanwar, Kankaria, Kolleru, Loktak, Lonar, Pangong Tso, Pulicat, Pushkar, Rabindra Sarobar, Ramgarh Tal, Rudrasagar, Sakhya Sagar, Shanti Sagar, Vembanad and Wular, it said.

The defence ministry has said, in keeping with its efforts to "end VIP culture" and underscore the importance of water conservation, seating enclosures along the Kartavya Path here, during the 2026 Republic Day celebrations, were named after rivers.

Prime Minister Modi on February 13 had inaugurated the Seva Teerth complex, built near the British-era North Block and South Block.

The new complex houses the PMO, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat.

PM Modi had also unveiled the plaque of Seva Teerth at the new complex - the name inscribed in Devanagari script on the wall of the complex.

The PMO was earlier housed in the South Block, one of the twin iconic buildings built as part of the construction of the new capital of Delhi by the British during 1912-1931.

The prime minister, while dedicating Seva Teerth to the nation, had said that it stands as a radiant and powerful symbol of duty, compassion and commitment to the principle of nation first. It will inspire generations to walk the path of selfless service and tireless dedication to the welfare of all, the ministry said.

"With this spirit, the invitation cards for the main event this year showcase Seva Teerth to motivate the people to move forward with dedication for the well-being of every citizen. Dharm Chakra on the invitation card symbolises the eternal movement of righteous duty and continuous selfless action," it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)