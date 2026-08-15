PM Modi Drapes Red Bandhani Turban For 80th Independence Day, Honours Gujarat & Rajasthan’s Textile Heritage

PM Modi for 80th Independence Day celebration at Red Fort | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day wardrobe has become something of an annual fashion moment, with his colourful safas often carrying a strong regional and cultural connection. For India’s 80th Independence Day in 2026, he continued that tradition with a stunning red Bandhani turban, bringing a touch of Rajasthan and Gujarat to the Red Fort.

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Decoding PM Modi’s 2026 Independence Day look

The standout element of PM Modi’s look was his red Bandhani turban, instantly recognisable by its tiny white, yellow and green dotted motifs. Bandhani is a traditional tie-dye technique strongly associated with the textile traditions of Rajasthan and Gujarat, making the headgear more than just a vibrant addition to his outfit.

The turban was paired with a brown Nehru jacket, featuring a classic mandarin collar, buttoned front and sleeveless silhouette. Underneath, he opted for a crisp white kurta with matching traditional bottoms, keeping the rest of the ensemble understated.

A small Tricolour-themed accessory near the jacket pocket completed the patriotic styling.

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PM Modi’s Independence Day turban throwback

Since his first Independence Day address in 2014, PM Modi’s colourful turbans have become one of the most recognisable elements of his August 15 wardrobe. Over the years, the headgear has drawn from Bandhej, Bandhani and Leheriya traditions while constantly changing in colour, pattern and styling.

2014

For his first Independence Day address, PM Modi chose a vibrant red Jodhpuri Bandhej turban, finished with contrasting green accents.

2015

The following year brought a sunny yellow turban covered in a colourful criss-cross pattern featuring red and deep green.

2016

In 2016, he embraced the traditional tie-dye aesthetic again with a pink-and-yellow Bandhej turban, complete with a long trailing end.

2017

The 2017 safa combined bright red and yellow with a delicate golden criss-cross pattern across the fabric.

2018

PM Modi opted for a saffron turban decorated with red motifs and a flowing tail.

2019

A colourful Leheriya safa became the highlight in 2019, nodding to Rajasthan’s distinctive wave-like textile pattern.

2020

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he wore a saffron-and-cream safa with an extended tail. His coordinating white-and-saffron stole also doubled as a face covering.

2021

Saffron returned in 2021, this time with red patterns and a long pink trail.

2022

In keeping with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, PM Modi wore a white turban featuring saffron and green stripes, echoing the national flag.

2023

The traditional Rajasthani Bandhani print returned in 2023 in a lively combination of yellow, green and red.

2024

PM Modi once again turned to Leheriya, this time in bright orange, dark green and yellow, with a deeply pleated trailing end.

2025

For the 79th Independence Day, he opted for a striking all-saffron ensemble, pairing the safa with a saffron waistcoat and a crisp Tricolour stole.

With the 2026 red Bandhani turban, PM Modi’s Independence Day sartorial tradition once again placed India’s regional craftsmanship at the centre of the national celebration.