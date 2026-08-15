Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Unveils 'Shakti Ki Sapt Dhara' For India’s Development; Urges Youth To Take Part In Census Exercise

India Celebrates its 80th Independence Day

The tricolour will soar over the Red Fort this morning as India marks its 80th Independence Day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lead the celebrations amid a tight, multi-layered security arrangement in the national capital.

This year’s celebrations carry a special significance as the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ will be formally sung at the Red Fort for the first time, marking 150 years of its enduring legacy. The celebrations will also place the spotlight on ‘Yuva Shakti’ and its role in shaping India’s journey towards the government’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

PM Modi will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before inspecting the Guard of Honour. He will then hoist the national flag, synchronised with a 21-gun salute, before addressing the nation from the historic ramparts.

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The ceremony will begin with a traditional shower of flower petals from Indian Air Force helicopters. Later, around 2,500 NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will come together to sing ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by the National Anthem.

Adding to the grandeur of the celebrations, nearly 5,000 special guests have been invited to witness the ceremony. The invitees include entrepreneurs associated with the PM Mudra Yojana and street vendors supported under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

With the tricolour rising over the Red Fort and ‘Vande Mataram’ taking centre stage, this year’s Independence Day celebrations are set to blend tradition, youth power and the country’s vision for the road ahead.