Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Unveils 'Shakti Ki Sapt Dhara' For India’s Development; Urges Youth To Take Part In Census Exercise

PM Modi Waves, Shakes Hands With Youth At Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a warm moment with young attendees at the Red Fort on Saturday, waving to the crowd and shaking hands with youth as he prepared to leave the venue after the 80th Independence Day celebrations.
The interaction came shortly after his Independence Day address, in which PM Modi repeatedly highlighted the role of India’s youth in shaping the country’s future.
PM Modi Urges Youth To Take Part In Census Exercise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on the country’s youth to actively participate in the ongoing Census exercise and help ensure accurate information is submitted digitally.
PM Modi Highlights Fertiliser Subsidies For Farmers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the government’s support for farmers, saying India is strengthening its self-reliance while protecting farmers from the impact of global crises.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said urea, which costs around Rs 3,000 per sack in the global market, is being provided to Indian farmers for Rs 300. He added that while DAP prices have climbed to Rs 5,000 globally, Indian farmers continue to get it at Rs 1,350 per sack.
PM Modi Calls For Isolating ‘Dimaagi Naxals’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for isolating what he termed “dimaagi Naxals” during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.
PM Modi said India must remain prepared to confront challenges both within its borders and from across them, while stressing the need to identify and isolate forces he described as posing a threat to the country’s progress and security.
PM Modi Announces Free Online Coaching For Youth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced free online coaching for young Indians as part of his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, in a move aimed at helping youth access quality preparation and expand their opportunities.
PM Modi Unveils ‘Shakti Ki Sapt Dhara’ For India’s Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled his vision of ‘Shakti Ki Sapt Dhara’, outlining seven key pillars that he said will drive India’s growth and development from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
The seven focus areas are manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati-Shakti, Raksha Shakti, the green and blue economy, and India’s soft power.
Emphasising manufacturing, PM Modi called for competitive costs, quality and scale to help Indian products meet global standards. He also urged efforts to turn Indian agricultural and food-processing products into global brands while accelerating digital and communication technologies.
Under Gati-Shakti, he stressed fast and seamless connectivity, while Raksha Shakti will focus on next-generation defence technologies, including drones and supersonic systems.
PM Modi also highlighted India’s potential in the green and blue economy and underlined the country’s soft power through Yoga, Ayurveda, holistic health, creative industries and tourism.
PM Modi: India Targets 200 GW Nuclear Energy, Five New Reactors To Be Set Up
PM Modi wears Bandhani turban for 80th Independence Day celebration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India’s 80th Independence Day in a maroon Bandhani turban, pairing the traditional Rajasthan-Gujarat textile with a brown Nehru jacket, white kurta and traditional bottoms. His annual Independence Day turbans have become a signature style statement, with past looks featuring Bandhani, Bandhej, Leheriya, saffron and Tricolour-inspired designs.
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PM Modi Calls For Self-Reliant India, Stresses Make In India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a stronger and more self-reliant India, saying the country cannot remain dependent on other nations and must build its own capabilities to safeguard national interests.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said India is moving ahead with the resolve of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. He also urged citizens to embrace ‘Make in India’, ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, saying every Indian has a role to play in the movement towards self-reliance
PM Modi Highlights India’s Push Towards Alternative Energy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India’s growing push towards alternative energy, saying the country is rapidly expanding its clean and nuclear power capacity.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said India has set a target of 200 GW of nuclear energy and is working on setting up five new nuclear reactors. He also said piped gas has reached 1.75 crore households, while more than 50 lakh households are now covered by solar energy.
India's Rise From 'Fragile Five' Shows Power Of 140 Crore Indians: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has transformed from being counted among the “Fragile Five” to emerging as the world’s fastest-growing major economy in just 12 years.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said India’s progress had often fallen short of its aspirations after Independence. However, he said the country is now moving ahead with unprecedented speed and confidence, powered by the resolve of 140 crore Indians.
PM Modi Says India Has Gained New Momentum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has gained new momentum in its journey of progress, recalling that the country began its journey as an independent nation with countless dreams but lost valuable time due to an attitude of “hoti hai”, “chalti hai”, “ho jaega” and “dekha jaega”.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said India can no longer afford such a mindset and must move forward with urgency, determination and a clear sense of purpose.
PM Modi Highlights India’s Growth Across Key Sectors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India’s rapid growth across key sectors over the past 12 years, pointing to major gains in defence production, Khadi and Gramodyog, electronics and digital transactions.
Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi said defence production has surged fourfold, Khadi and Gramodyog production has risen fivefold and electronic manufacturing has grown sevenfold. He also said mobile phone production has increased by 33%, while digital transactions have doubled.
PM Modi Urges Nation To Dream Bigger, Strengthen Resolve
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on Indians to dream bigger and match those ambitions with stronger resolve, saying a nation rises to greatness when it moves ahead with confidence in its dreams, determination and capabilities.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Modi urged citizens to break away from limited ambitions, stressing that bigger dreams expand horizons and open new possibilities.
He also underlined the power of determination in overcoming challenges, saying a firm resolve gives a nation the strength to navigate difficult times, crises and disasters and keep moving forward.
PM Modi Addresses Nation From Red Fort As India Marks 80th Independence Day
'Vande Mataram' played for first time as PM Modi hoists Tricolour
PM Modi Arrives At Red Fort For Independence Day Celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Delhi’s Red Fort as the nation gears up for the 80th Independence Day celebrations.
PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary then introduced Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, to the Prime Minister ahead of the grand ceremony.
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi as India marked its 80th Independence Day.
Dressed in a traditional white kurta, brown vest and red turban, PM Modi offered his respects at the flower-decorated memorial, continuing the long-standing tradition of prime ministers honouring Gandhi before heading to the Red Fort for the Independence Day address.
US Embassy Wishes India On Independence Day
The US Embassy in India joined the celebrations on Saturday, extending warm Independence Day greetings and highlighting the deep ties between the two countries.
Calling India and the US the world’s largest and oldest democracies, respectively, the Embassy said their historic relationship is “consequential and far-reaching” and expressed hope for an even stronger partnership in the years ahead.
“Happy Independence Day, India!” the Embassy said.
PM Modi Hails Freedom Fighters On Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Independence Day greetings to the nation, saluting the countless freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice paved the way for India’s freedom.
In a message to the nation, PM Modi said India, powered by 140 crore citizens, is continuing to scale new heights of progress across sectors. He also paid tribute to those whose unwavering commitment brought an end to colonial rule, as the country marked its 80th Independence Day.
India Celebrates its 80th Independence Day
The tricolour will soar over the Red Fort this morning as India marks its 80th Independence Day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lead the celebrations amid a tight, multi-layered security arrangement in the national capital.
This year’s celebrations carry a special significance as the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ will be formally sung at the Red Fort for the first time, marking 150 years of its enduring legacy. The celebrations will also place the spotlight on ‘Yuva Shakti’ and its role in shaping India’s journey towards the government’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.
PM Modi will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before inspecting the Guard of Honour. He will then hoist the national flag, synchronised with a 21-gun salute, before addressing the nation from the historic ramparts.
The ceremony will begin with a traditional shower of flower petals from Indian Air Force helicopters. Later, around 2,500 NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will come together to sing ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by the National Anthem.
Adding to the grandeur of the celebrations, nearly 5,000 special guests have been invited to witness the ceremony. The invitees include entrepreneurs associated with the PM Mudra Yojana and street vendors supported under the PM SVANidhi scheme.
With the tricolour rising over the Red Fort and ‘Vande Mataram’ taking centre stage, this year’s Independence Day celebrations are set to blend tradition, youth power and the country’s vision for the road ahead.