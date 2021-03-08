PM Modi to release manuscript on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita on March 9

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release 11 volumes of a manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita on March 9.

According to an official release, Prime Minister Modi will release the manuscript on Tuesday at 5 pm at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Dr Karan Singh, Chairman Trustee of Dharmarth Trust, Jammu and Kashmir, will also be present on the occasion.

The manuscript is titled "Srimad Bhagavadgita: Rare multiple Sanskrit commentaries in original calligraphy".

"In general the practice with Srimad Bhagavadgita is to present the text with a single commentary. For the first time, many of the key commentaries by celebrated Indian scholars are being brought together for achieving a comprehensive and comparative appreciation of Srimad Bhagavadgita," said the release.

It added that the manuscript, published by Dharmarth Trust, is written with "extraordinary variety and nuance of Indian calligraphy" ranging from Shankar Bhashya to Bhasanuvada.