 PM Modi To Launch ₹5,000 Crore Projects During Arunachal Pradesh Visit On September 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi To Launch ₹5,000 Crore Projects During Arunachal Pradesh Visit On September 22

PM Modi To Launch ₹5,000 Crore Projects During Arunachal Pradesh Visit On September 22

Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tato-I and Heo hydropower projects, both of which will be developed on the Yarjep River in the Shi Yomi district.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | ANI

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, during which he will unveil infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

The PM is scheduled to arrive at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi around 9 am, after which he will fly to the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on a helicopter, officials said.

He will then travel to Indira Gandhi Park, where he will unveil the development projects and address a rally.

Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tato-I and Heo hydropower projects, both of which will be developed on the Yarjep River in the Shi Yomi district.

FPJ Shorts
From Shailputri To Siddhidatri: Significance, Rituals & Prasad Of Shardiya Navratri
From Shailputri To Siddhidatri: Significance, Rituals & Prasad Of Shardiya Navratri
Bhayandar Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man Crushed Under Dumper, Dies On Spot; Investigation Underway | VIDEO
Bhayandar Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man Crushed Under Dumper, Dies On Spot; Investigation Underway | VIDEO
Junior OTT Release Date: Where To Watch This Kannada Film Online
Junior OTT Release Date: Where To Watch This Kannada Film Online
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Fans Start Flooding In At Dubai Stadium Ahead Of High-Stakes Clash; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Fans Start Flooding In At Dubai Stadium Ahead Of High-Stakes Clash; Video

The Tato-I project, with a capacity of 186 mw, will be developed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at Rs 1,750 crore.

It is expected to generate around 802 million units of electricity annually.

The 240-mw Heo project will also be developed by the state government and NEEPCO at Rs 1,939 crore. It is expected to produce 1,000 million units of electricity each year.

Read Also
'May Our Lives Be Filled With Light & Purpose': PM Modi Extends Wishes To People On Occasion Of...
article-image

Modi will also inaugurate a convention centre in Tawang, built under the PM-DevINE scheme at Rs 145.37 crore. With a capacity to host over 1,500 people, it will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region, officials said.

The PM will launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health and fire safety, among others, they said.

These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region, they added.

Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, and Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia are expected to attend the event.

Security has been strengthened in the city for the PM's visit, officials said.

From Arunachal, Modi will travel to Tripura to attend official functions there.

Meanwhile, indigenous priests or 'nibus' performed traditional rituals in Itanagar on Saturday in view of the PM's visit.

Read Also
PM Modi To Address Nation At 5pm Today; ‘Could Be About GST 2.0, H1B Visa Row’, Feel Netizens
article-image

Priest Hari Taro said, "We have prayed to the almighty for the PM's good health and spirit. Our state has a rich diversity of culture and tradition, but we all live with communal harmony, brotherhood, and patriotism." "We prayed that our PM continues to visit Arunachal more often than his predecessors. Every visit brings major schemes, projects, and opportunities that help our people prosper and move towards making Arunachal one of the developed states of the country," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Festival Of Savings': PM Modi Announces Nationwide ‘GST Utsav’ From First Day Of Navratri -...

'Festival Of Savings': PM Modi Announces Nationwide ‘GST Utsav’ From First Day Of Navratri -...

Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 21 2025 - Samrudhi SM-21 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 21 2025 - Samrudhi SM-21 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki To Expand Cabinet With 7 New Ministers

Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki To Expand Cabinet With 7 New Ministers

'One Nation, One Tax': PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation Over GST 2.0 Reforms - Watch Live

'One Nation, One Tax': PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation Over GST 2.0 Reforms - Watch Live

Saket Court Sends Businessman Samir Modi To One-Day Judicial Custody After Police Interrogation

Saket Court Sends Businessman Samir Modi To One-Day Judicial Custody After Police Interrogation