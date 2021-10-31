PM Modi to hold review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage; Maharashtra, UP on list

Immediately after returning to India after attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on November 3 with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

According to Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will hold a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on November 3 at 12 noon via video conferencing.

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Prime Minister will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage. Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion, it added.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 106.14 crore. A total of 1,06,14,40,335 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 68,04,806 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

