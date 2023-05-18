 PM Modi to dedicate newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation on May 28
PM Modi to dedicate newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation on May 28

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
PM Modi to dedicate newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation on May 28 | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation on May 28, 2023. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

Construction of the New Parliament Building is complete now and the new building symbolises the spirit of self–reliant India, Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

