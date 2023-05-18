PM Modi to dedicate newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation on May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation on May 28, 2023. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.
Construction of the New Parliament Building is complete now and the new building symbolises the spirit of self–reliant India, Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)