PM Modi to chair meeting to commemorate 400th Birth Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the High-Level Committee (HLC) to commemorate the 400th Birth Anniversary (Prakash Purab) of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday.

The meeting will be held through video conferencing.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the meeting. The meeting will discuss the year-long calendar of events planned to mark this special occasion, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office.

The HLC was constituted by the Union Government on October 24, 2020, to approve policies, plans and programs related to the commemoration of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur along with supervision of the events.

The HLC has 70 members including the Prime Minister as Chairman.